Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for a high dividend yield? Here’s a dividend growth stock to consider in September

Looking for a high dividend yield? Here’s a dividend growth stock to consider in September

Researching this FTSE 250 passive income stock could be a shrewd move as predicted payout growth drives its dividend yield above 6%.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Purchasing stocks with a high dividend yield can be a great way to build long-term wealth. I can use the large payouts I receive to buy more shares which, thanks to the power of compounding, can significantly accelerate the growth of my investment, over time.

Vistry Group’s (LSE:VTY) one passive income stock I think merits serious attention right now. Here’s why.

Gaining momentum

Buying housebuilder shares could be a great idea in September as the market recovery goes on. Latest figures from Nationwide showed average home prices rose 2.4% year on year in August, the fastest rate of growth for two years.

Prices are now rising at a pace not seen since the Bank of England started raising interest rates two autumns ago. And with Threadneedle Street looking set to cut its lending rate multiple times over the next two years, the improvement could accelerate sharply in the months ahead.

For dividend investors, I think Vistry could be a good stock to buy to capitalise on this potential upsurge. I particularly like its focus on the affordable end of the housing market spectrum, where demand’s especially strong.

This strategy helped the company put in a showstopping performance in the first half of 2024. Completions rose 9% year on year, while adjusted operating profit improved 10%. Meanwhile, forward sales improved 19%, providing strong earnings visibility looking ahead.

Now for dividends…

Vistry doesn’t have the biggest dividend yield out there for 2024. But it’s worth mentioning that the yield still beats the 3.2% forward FTSE 250 average.

It’s also important to consider that the housebuilder’s yields rise rapidly over the next couple of years as dividends are predicted to rise.

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
202447.20pN/A3.5%
202569.30p47%5%
202685.60p24%6.2%
* Vistry prioritised share buybacks in lieu of a dividend for 2023

On the downside, dividend cover for Vistry over the period falls below the security benchmark of 2 times. Predicted cash rewards through to 2026 are covered between 1.3 times and 1.7 times by anticipated earnings.

Still, the homebuilder has a strong and improving balance sheet it can employ to help it pay dividends if earnings disappoint. This is underlined by its plan to return £1bn to shareholders via buybacks and dividends over the next three years, reflecting its strong financial foundations.

Indeed, it expects to be in a net cash position by the end of 2024 (net debt was £322m as of June).

A passive income gem

As with any share however, Vistry’s earnings and dividend forecasts come with risks attached. If interest rates fail to fall meaningfully, the housing market’s rally could well run out of steam. Housebuilders also face the ongoing problem of cost inflation.

But on balance, I think things are looking good for the FTSE 250 builder. I’m especially encouraged by the government’s plans to boost new home creation to 300,000 a year by reducing planning hurdles for construction firms.

I think Vistry could be one of the hottest dividend growth stocks to watch today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks I might buy in September!

| Royston Wild

I'm scouring the FTSE 350 for the London stock market's greatest bargains. I may have discovered a couple that are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 of the best FTSE 100 value stocks to buy in September?

| Royston Wild

These two shares look dirt cheap relative to their predicted earnings. One of them even has a near-10% dividend yield…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d try and build a £10k second income for the cost of an Oasis ticket a month

| John Fieldsend

Hundreds of thousands of Brits were madly trying to buy an Oasis ticket recently, but what if that kind of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 120% in 2024, I still love this titan of the NASDAQ index

| Gordon Best

The AI boom in the NASDAQ index and beyond has been hard to ignore in the last few years, but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 investors should pay attention to these 4 things in September 2024

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores four key factors for UK investors to monitor this month that will influence the future direction of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Dividend investing could unlock me a second income worth £3K a month!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how she would approach the challenge of creating a second income through investing in the best dividend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m looking for the next big thing. Are penny stocks the answer?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Everyone is on the hunt for the next big story stock that could catapult their holdings and wealth. Could penny…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hunting for value stocks? Here’s 1 firmly on my radar!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Snapping up value stocks that could eventually soar during times of economic volatility is something our writer is keen on…

Read more »