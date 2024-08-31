Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Analysts expect big dividend jumps from these FTSE 250 income stocks

Analysts expect big dividend jumps from these FTSE 250 income stocks

These are some of the FTSE 250 stocks I like as I believe they could reward dividend investors strongly in the coming years.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea that the FTSE 100‘s for income stocks and the FTSE 250‘s for growth stocks is based on a line that’s increasingly blurring.

There’s only room for 100 stocks in the top index. But there are far bigger numbers that are capable of providing rising long-term dividend income.

Banking returns

The Investec Group (LSE: INVP) share price has had a great few years. It’s up 22% in the past 12 months alone. Confidence, it seems, is returning to the bank sector.

But even after those strong few years, the forecast dividend yield still stands at a nice 6%.

But then it gets better, as analyst forecasts show the cash rising in the next few years. If they’re right, Investec dividends could climb by 28% between 2024 and 2027.

What’s the catch? Well, one risk is that earnings look likely to drop in the 2024-25 year, before they start to pick up again from 2026.

The bank sector still faces risk too. And I think share prices might still stay weak until interest rates come down a fair bit more.

But the specialist bank and wealth manager’s on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only about eight, dropping below seven by 2027. I’d say that gives it a fair bit of safety margin.

It’s got to be one for dividend investors to consider, surely.

Pet profits

Pets At Home Group (LSE: PETS) could be set for an even bigger dividend rise over the same timescale.

In this case, the share price hasn’t had such a good ride. But we’re still looking at a pretty decent 4.2% dividend predicted for this year.

But more importantly, the City experts think we could see a 33% rise from 2024 to 2027. Now, dividends are never guaranteed, and forecast ones are even less certain. But that’s a very nice gain, in my book.

There’s one possible cloud on the horizon though. The Competition and Markets Authority’s looking into suspicions of overcharging on the vet business, and it could cover Pets At Home.

But I think I see some strong growth potential here. And a P/E dropping to 11 by 2027 looks low for a growth stock to me, especially in such a long-term attractive market.

The company seems to agree, and is buying back a load of its own shares right now.

Mid-cap dividends

Those are just two FTSE 250 stocks where I see dividend growth. But I have my eye on others that offer some tempting yields.

I think this is a great time to consider buying real estate investment trusts (REITs). The share prices of many of them have been punished. And that’s even ones that don’t rely on asset values for the cash that pays their dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

I’m thinking of Primary Health Properties, with a forward yield of 7.2%, British Land and its 5.7% yield, and Assura up at 8%, among others.

All have their risks, which investors need to check. But yields like that make good starting points.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British Land Plc, Pets At Home Group Plc, and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start building a £1m ISA from scratch this September!

| Christopher Ruane

As summer's relaxing days fade into memory, our writer gets serious about turning an empty ISA into a million pound…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE 250 stock is up 9% in 6 months and has a 3.6% dividend yield!

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool is a Games Workshop bull. He says it's his most-loved FTSE 250 company for its management and rising…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m looking for the best passive income stocks to buy in September. Have I found them?

| Mark David Hartley

As summer comes to an end, market activity is increasing. So I'm looking for the best dividend-paying stocks to buy…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar growth stocks at bargain prices

| Stephen Wright

It’s rare to find stocks with outstanding growth prospects trading at bargain prices. But Stephen Wright thinks two might have…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would I need to invest to earn £1,000 in passive income each month?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through the steps he'd take to target a four-figure monthly passive income from investing in the stock…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

The UK stock market’s lagging behind in tech. Could this thriving AIM stock change that?

| Mark David Hartley

The UK stock market's full of hidden gems waiting to emerge as the next big thing. Mark David Hartley sees…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend shares on my radar in September

| Stephen Wright

Interest rates are sending prices higher, but Stephen Wright thinks there are still opportunities for dividend investors looking for shares…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

My favourite passive income stock’s as cheap as chips and I’d consider buying it now

| Kevin Godbold

This stock's dividend yield is a handy 7.5%, which is ideal income for passive income shareholders to collect while getting…

Read more »