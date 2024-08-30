Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d target a second income without taking on a second job

Here’s how I’d target a second income without taking on a second job

A second job and all the work that goes along with it is one route to earning a second income. But what if there was an easier way?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many people, I love the idea of a second income but hate the idea of a second job. And making a bit of extra dough on the side does tend to mean a lot of extra work. 

Renting a spare room? Using the internet to build a ‘side hustle’? Those sound like fast ways to turn my life into a non-stop juggle of stress and responsibilities. 

On autopilot

This might be why so many now dabble in the stock market. The number of UK adults who own stock in a company’s now 27 million, believe it or not, and it’s not hard to see why. 

The shares in listed companies present a golden opportunity to earn that second income stream without having to get your hands dirty. Once they’re set up, they run more or less on autopilot. 

The challenge of investing in stocks isn’t so much hard graft but careful choices. For example, I might start investing and turn to the FTSE 100 and the biggest businesses in Britain. 

The index boasts a hundred proven business models that make a ton of money and are known for paying out some of the world’s best dividends. That’s great if you have a wad of cash already, but early on we need growth. 

Grow like weeds

If I look further than the FTSE 100, the London Stock Exchange is home to around 2,000 different companies from 60 countries around the world. A hundred new ones or so are added each year too. Many of these firms will go bust but many of them will grow like weeds. 

Ashtead‘s (LSE: AHT) one of the latter cases. At first glance, the business is nothing to write home about. It rents out industrial machinery like diggers or forklifts, making it easy for construction projects to get the tools they need. 

Such simple operations might make for dreary dinner party conversations, but that hasn’t stopped the shares going on a tear. The share price of just 37p in 2009 rocketed to £51.65, as I write. Such growth’s the exception, but it does show what’s possible. 

Ashtead’s now a FTSE 100 giant and has scope for growth ahead of it and priced accordingly (trading at 19 times earnings) – a decent premium which means it’s not a stock I see as suitable for my own portfolio at this moment. 

Just the ticket

But if I really want that second income then stocks like Ashtead or the many thousands of others on the LSE might be my ticket to get there. It’s a well-trodden path that has made plenty of people rich in the past. Best of all, it offers wealth creation and a second income without feeling like I’ve got a second place of employment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This former penny stock’s already tripled this year – and just landed another SpaceX deal!

| Christopher Ruane

This one-time penny stock's been a 10-bagger in five years. Two big SpaceX deals in a matter of weeks have…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I wouldn’t touch Nvidia stock with a bargepole right now

| Alan Oscroft

It seems that Nvidia stock's the one everyone is raving about buying, as it beat expectations again. Well, not me,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Aviva shares I’d need to live off the passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he'd consider investing in Aviva shares to generate a high-yield passive income stream from his portfolio.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Potentially 41% undervalued, I like the look of this FTSE giant

| Gordon Best

These days, investors can afford to be fussy when it comes to picking quality businesses. I may have found a…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett turns 94, here are 3 great pieces of his investing wisdom

| Christopher Ruane

As the Sage of Omaha celebrates his 94th birthday, our writer explains a trio of investing principles he uses himself,…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 investment trust’s down 50%! Should I invest in it?

| Ben McPoland

One FTSE 250 trust has dropped sharply over the past three years, leaving this Fool to wonder if he should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman goes bargain hunting: 2 stocks he bought for his FTSE 100-listed fund

| Ben McPoland

The renowned hedge fund manager behind this FTSE 100 trust has been scooping up these two stocks during the second…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »