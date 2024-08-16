Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why this FTSE 100 bank stock is my best value pick right now

Why this FTSE 100 bank stock is my best value pick right now

Ken Hall takes a deep dive into the world of FTSE 100 bank stocks. Which lender does he see as the best value buy right now?

Posted by Ken Hall Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is fully of well-known companies, including the top UK banks. With uncertainty around interest rates and increasing market volatility, it’s time I did a deep dive to find my favourite value pick.

Assessing FTSE 100 bank stocks

First on the list is Barclays (LSE:BARC). The bank released its half-year results on 1 August and I noticed several things.

One was the strong investment banking performance. Barclays reported a 10% increase in second-quarter divisional income, driven by a 24% rise in its equities income — better than Wall Street rivals like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

That comes as Barclays plans to reduce its investment banking unit towards 50% of its risk-weighted assets (RWAs) by 2026. However, the bank expects return on tangible equity (ROTE) to be greater than 12% by 2026, up from more than 10% in 2024.

Increased long-term earnings forecasts, execution of its £2bn cost-cutting plan and a focus on growing core UK lending have boosted the FTSE 100 bank stock by more than 40% this year.

A look at the banking rivals

The next bank I looked at was NatWest (LSE:NWG). The share price climbed 17% in July following the bank’s earnings report.

The UK lender reported a higher net interest margin — a key measure of profitability — from 2.05% in the first quarter to 2.1% in the second.

A £2.5bn acquisition of Metro Bank‘s prime loan book also caught my eye. More assets creates more earnings potential, which could be a boost if it keeps bad debts to a minimum.

Elsewhere in the market, Lloyds and HSBC are perennial banking favourites and strong dividend payers. They’re always in the discussion for top FTSE 100 bank stocks given their size and market position.

A look at the numbers

Let’s start with some relative value metrics. The broader Footsie has an average dividend yield of 3.6% right now.

HSBC (7.3%) and Lloyds (3.7%) are currently above that, while NatWest (3.5%) and Barclays (2.6%) are lower.

It’s not all about dividends though. Barclays has the lowest price-to-book (P/B) ratio, with a 0.45 ratio of its market cap versus the value of its net assets held on the balance sheet. HSBC (0.65) follows, with NatWest and Lloyds both sitting at 0.75.

Finally, I looked at the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. NatWest (6.4 times) was the winner there with HSBC and Barclays (both 7.2 times) ahead of Lloyds (8 times).

My verdict

On balance, Barclays is my preferred FTSE 100 bank stock pick. With higher expected returns for shareholders, a clear strategy shift and favourable P/B ratio, I place it slightly ahead of its peers.

Will I be buying?

I won’t buy at the moment though. Bank stocks have benefitted from rising interest rates allowing them to earn more from deposits.

With rate cuts on the horizon, I think that could change. I’ve also seen how quickly profitability can turn when competing for market share in the UK mortgages market, such as with Santander last year.

With some green shoots in the economy, I think some out-of-favour companies in the consumer and leisure sectors could be better value than the FTSE 100 banks right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I HAVE to do these 4 things when investing to build a passive income stream

| Sumayya Mansoor

There are many things to remember when looking to build a passive income stream. Our writer details four key aspects…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Up 17% in a year, I think this value stock’s due a breather

| Gordon Best

A good investor knows it can take time for value stocks to pay off, but this Fool thinks there might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar FTSE 100 gem I reckon is a no-brainer buy

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 100 stock may not be well-known, but our writer explains why she thinks it could be a savvy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dull but delightful stocks I’d back to keep growing dividends

| Paul Summers

Our writer would rather back boring-but-consistent dividend growth stocks over those offering above-average amounts of passive income.

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

My top 3 bargain FTSE shares! But which is cheap, cheaper and the cheapest?

| James Beard

Having identified his three favourite undervalued FTSE 100 shares, our writer attempts to rank them in order of value for…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 giant could be a sweet deal at the current price

| Gordon Best

This Fool's always on the lookout for companies which look like a bargain. I think I've found one on the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£12,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into an annual second income of £45,700

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer outlines how he’d consider putting £12,000 into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a lucrative second income…

Read more »

Value Shares

Down 75%, is Watches of Switzerland one of the FTSE 250’s best value stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 250 stock Watches of Switzerland Group's been an absolute dog in recent years. But is there value on offer…

Read more »