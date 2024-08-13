Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

BT shares might be having a good week with news Bharti Enterprises is set to buy a 25% stake. But the long-term picture looks less encouraging. 

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors holding BT (LSE:BT.A) shares must have been pleased at news Bharti Enterprises is set to buy 25% of the company from Patrick Drahi’s firm Altice. The stock jumped 7% as a result.

Over the last decade though, investors haven’t had much to celebrate. A falling share price hasn’t been encouraging, but there are some important lessons to learn from this.

10-year returns

A decade ago, £1,000 would have bought me 269 BT shares. Today, that would have a market value of £374, but I’d also have received dividends each year along the way.

Over the last 10 years, the company’s distributed £1.02 per share in dividends to investors. With 269 shares, that amounts to £274.

BT dividends per share 2014-24


Created at TradingView

Together, that makes a total return of £648, which represents a 35% loss on my original investment. And even if I’d reinvested the dividends along the way, things wouldn’t have been much better.

On average, BT shares have come with a 4.5% dividend yield. Reinvesting the dividends at that rate might have taken the passive income up to £379 – a big increase, but still not enough to break even.

BT dividend yield 2014-24


Created at TradingView

Buying low

The BT share price is down from where it was a decade ago, but it hasn’t been a linear decline. Over the last 10 years, there have been plenty of opportunities for investors willing to take them.

If I’d bought the stock four years ago, the market value of my investment would be up 30%. And that’s in addition to the dividends I’d have received during that time. 

Predicting where share prices will go next is often far from straightforward. But in August 2020, there were some clear signs the stock was unusually cheap.

BT price-to-earnings ratio 2014-24


Created at TradingView

One is the fact the stock was trading at a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio relative to its average over the last decade. And in general, this has been a good indication that the stock is unusually cheap.

Where are we now?

Right now, the stock’s trading at a P/E ratio of 16, which is relatively high. But from an investment perspective, there’s something I’m more concerned about. 

With a company like BT, the business makes investments in infrastructure and then looks to earn a return on its assets. The trouble is, the company’s return on assets has been falling steadily over time.

BT return on assets 2014-24


Created at TradingView

One reason for this is the increased pace of innovation. As new communication technology requires upgraded connectivity, BT has had to increase its infrastructure investments.

Another problem is declining customer numbers. The company’s been increasing prices to try and offset this, but this could well make things worse over the long term.

Should I buy?

The last point is the important one from my perspective. With most UK households already having a broadband connection, the only way to recover from declining customer numbers is to win them back. 

That’s going to be difficult while raising prices. And that’s the dilemma that BT is facing, which is why I’m staying away from the stock despite the dividend yield reaching 5.75%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Tesco shares have climbed 31% in a year. Now what’s in store?

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares have been flying. However, this Fool thinks they've got more to give. He explains why he'd buy the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has fallen 17% and directors just bought £260k worth of shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This high-quality FTSE 100 stock is being snapped up by company insiders. Edward Sheldon is planning to buy some more…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Would it be smart for me to buy Aviva shares today and hold them for a decade?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to take a closer look at whether Aviva shares would be a savvy investment for the coming…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15% in a month! Are these 2 unloved blue-chips the best shares to buy now?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying bargain stocks and wonders if two of the worst FTSE 100 performers are the best shares…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £26,857 of annual passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Investing small amounts in high-yielding shares can generate much bigger passive income over time, especially if the dividends are compounded.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100 sell-off, does Shell’s share price offer unmissable value?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price fell in the recent FTSE sell-off, but it looked undervalued even before then, with its Q2 results…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £500 a month in UK shares and target a £36,615 passive income!

| Royston Wild

Building a diversified, tax-efficient portfolio of UK shares could generate a large passive income by the time I retire. Here's…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »