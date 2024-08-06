Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 420%! Can this seemingly unstoppable FTSE 100 behemoth keep climbing?

Up 420%! Can this seemingly unstoppable FTSE 100 behemoth keep climbing?

Traditional logic dictates that what goes up must come down. But despite the odds, this FTSE 100 leader continues to outpace markets around the world.

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There aren’t many stocks on any global market that are up 420% in the past two years. But this FTSE 100 mega-cap aerospace engineer just doesn’t know when to stop!

Yes, I’m talking about Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR). When the stock hit a new yearly high of 485p in June, I thought it had run its course. I sold my shares soon after, expecting a strong correction.

And yet here I am considering whether I jumped the gun… and if I should buy back in?

How high can it go?

Rolls has exhibited signs of faltering briefly in the past two months. It dropped by around 11% through the first few weeks of July. But last week’s announcement that it’ll start paying dividends again in 2025 boosted it right back up to 480p.

The aerospace and defence giant said it’ll funnel 30% of its underlying earnings after tax back to shareholders. If earnings continue as they did in the first half of this year, that would be around £440m — about 1% of its market-cap.

Dividend-wise, that’s not incredible. But it reveals the company’s faith in its ability to keep turning a profit — and rewarding shareholders. It’s probably playing safe to start with, so who knows how much higher it could go. Between 2004 and 2014, the company paid a reliable and consistently increasing dividend and will likely aim to return to that strategy.

Risk… or reward?

Strong earnings aside, there’s only so much buying power behind any stock. At some point, it has to dry up, right? The Rolls share price has practically gone parabolic over the past few years. If history’s taught me anything, it’s that parabolic growth is unsustainable. And yet, here we are.

Despite the growth, the shares are still undervalued by 56.7% based on future cash flow estimates. If the price was struggling to recover previous highs I’d understand. But it’s not. Even the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio remains low, at 16.8.

But looking ahead, earnings ARE expected to fall, meaning the forward P/E ratio could climb to 26.3. So there are some signs of a potential ceiling that the price could hit in the coming 12 months. At 26.3, the P/E ratio could be above rivals BAE Systems and QinetiQ, putting pressure on further growth.

QinetiQ’s another defence stock I recently sold, believing its gains had run their course. It’s up a further 6.3% since. Was I overly hopeful about peaceful resolutions to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East?

It seems so.

Where to from here?

Quite frankly, I’m at a loss trying to evaluate Rolls-Royce. It very well could buck the trend and keep climbing. But risk-averse investors like me don’t like when stocks act out of the ordinary.

For now, I’m happy with the returns I secured. Yes, I may miss out on more, but I’d rather play it safe. I’m still very bullish on Rolls’ long-term potential and hope to buy back in at a lower price.

But if I don’t get that opportunity, so be it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, QinetiQ Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 reasons why I want to buy Tesco shares

| Charlie Keough

This Fool takes a closer look at three key reasons why he's been eyeing Tesco shares. He'd love to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The GSK share price is 14% off its 52-week high. Time to consider buying?

| Charlie Keough

The GSK share price has taken a tumble since peaking back in May. This Fool thinks now could be the…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

As stock markets fall, I’m snapping up this unique FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

This Fool is going to scoop up shares of one top FTSE 100 trust that has taken a big dip…

Read more »

Value Shares

Down 27% in a month, is Wizz Air a top FTSE 250 stock to buy today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 250 stock Wizz Air has nosedived in the last month after poor quarterly results. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Following a spike after its H1 results, Rolls-Royce’s share price has dipped 11%, so should I buy?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has dropped 11%, despite very strong H1 results and excellent growth prospects, leaving it even more undervalued…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 30% in 5 years, are Diageo shares a no-brainer buy?

| Charlie Keough

Down by nearly a third in five years, could now be the time for this Fool to consider adding Diageo…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £642 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Life-enhancing passive income can be made by buying high-quality, high-yielding shares, especially if the dividends are used to buy more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Rising interest rates in Japan are causing share prices to fall, especially in the US. With the stock market heading…

Read more »