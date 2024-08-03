Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE shares: 1 I love and 1 I’m avoiding

FTSE shares: 1 I love and 1 I’m avoiding

This Fool takes a closer look at two FTSE shares on which he has widely varying views. One’s a miniature wargames leader, the other’s a telecoms giant.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s an abundance of stocks on the FTSE that are piquing my interest right now. On the flip side, I see a fair few I plan to steer well clear of.

Here’s one I’d love to buy more shares of if I had the cash, and one to which I’m giving a wide berth.

A stock I love

Without a doubt, one of my favourite stocks in my portfolio is Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). The price is up an impressive 120.8% in the last five years.

During that time, the firm has posted powerful growth. Last year, the business recorded its best performance ever, with revenue for the 53-week period to 2 June climbing to £525.7m from £470.8m the year prior.

With its growth, Games Workshop has become the leader in the miniature wargames industry. That gives it a competitive advantage over its peers.

CEO Kevin Rountree said in its latest results that the business has “a very clear strategy, which remains unchanged, a detailed operational plan for the year ahead and a great team to deliver it”.

There’s also passive income on offer with its 3.6% dividend yield. Its payout has steadily risen in the last decade. And with its incredibly strong balance sheet, I reckon we could see it keep increasing in the times ahead.

Competition is a threat. As the market becomes bigger and more lucrative, naturally more players will enter the space.

However, with its loyal customer base, I’m bullish on the stock. With that in mind, I’m eager to keep adding to my holdings in the months to come with any investable cash.

I’m steering clear

One stock I don’t plan on buying any time soon is Vodafone (LSE: VOD). In the last five years, the telecommunications titan has lost 52.1% of its value.

I reckon it could be a value trap. On paper, the stock looks dirt cheap at 72.1p. But I think there are plenty of other better options out there for investors to consider. Its shares trade on 19.4 times earnings. That looks too expensive to me.

I’m not writing off its turnaround potential. And in all fairness, it has made decent progress with its streamlining mission.

It has offloaded its Spanish and Italian businesses, raising €13bn in the process. With some of the proceeds, it intends to commence a share buyback scheme. In its latest Q1 update to investors, it said an initial €500m tranche of buybacks was almost complete.

But I see a handful of issues that deter me from dipping my toe in the market and buying some shares right now.

It still has plenty of debt on its balance sheet. It currently stands at €33.2bn. For comparison, its market capitalisation is £19.3bn.

On top of that, the business has struggled to grow its top line in recent years. Last year total group revenue fell by 2.5% to €36.7bn.

We’re still in the early stages of its turnaround. However, I’ll need to see its debt come down before I consider investing. That’s a major concern of mine.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 shares to target bulky passive income

| Charlie Keough

With 6% dividend yields, this Fool thinks these two FTSE 100 shares could provide a great source of passive income.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying bargain blue-chips like this!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he’s been putting the wisdom of billionaire investor Warren Buffett into action in the UK stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I had £3,000 and was new to the stock market, I’d buy these 2 shares

| Charlie Keough

If this Fool had some cash tucked away and was just starting out in the stock market, here are businesses…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 undervalued gems worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA in August

| Mark David Hartley

Summer has brought new dynamics to the market so now may be a good time to inject fresh life into…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 shares for setting up big passive income streams after 50

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he would take if he wanted to set up passive income streams despite no longer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need to earn £1,000 a month passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares, good dividend yield, passive income, long-term horizon. Here's how that combination could build me some wealth.

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Why Greggs shares could climb much higher over the next 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been a phenomenal investment over the last decade. Edward Sheldon believes they have the potential to continue…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Dividend Shares

2 stocks yielding 8%+ that are brimming with second income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two FTSE dividend shares that he believes could offer him strong second income, including one with monthly…

Read more »