Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Would I be crazy to buy more Nvidia stock today?

Would I be crazy to buy more Nvidia stock today?

Nvidia stock’s currently trading about 22% below its all-time high. Edward Sheldon’s wondering if he should buy more shares now.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock’s produced incredible gains in 2024. But it’s had a double-digit percentage pullback recently.

I own a few Nvidia shares and they’ve really boosted my investment portfolio this year. Would I be crazy to buy more shares now? Let’s discuss.

Is it cheap or expensive?

There are two main factors I’m going to look at in order to answer this question:

  • Nvidia’s valuation today
  • Nvidia’s size in my portfolio

Starting with the valuation, I actually think it looks quite reasonable. At present, the tech stock trades at roughly 31 times next year’s earnings per share (EPS) forecast. That’s not high relative to the level of growth the company’s generating.

Next year, EPS is expected to grow 38%. So the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio here is less than one right now. A PEG ratio under one can signal that a stock’s cheap.

Of course, if growth was to slow, or come in below Wall Street’s expectations due to lower demand for AI chips, Nvidia’s share price could fall.

However, I don’t believe growth’s going to slow dramatically in the near term. One reason I say this is that recent earnings from the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms have shown that these companies are spending an absolute fortune on AI chips at the moment. Another is that rival AMD recently said it was seeing huge demand for its AI chips. In the second quarter of 2024, its data centre revenues more than doubled year on year.

So overall, I don’t have a problem with Nvidia’s valuation today.

Where it sits in my portfolio

Moving on to my portfolio, this is where things get a little more complex. After Nvidia’s huge share price rise this year, the stock’s now about 7% of my portfolio. That’s quite a large position. I wouldn’t want it to be much bigger than this.

That’s because this stock can fall 30% or more in the blink of an eye (it fell nearly 40% in June and July). If I had 20% of my portfolio in Nvidia and the stock fell 50%, it could really hurt my overall returns.

So I need to be sensible here and think about risk management.

I would be comfortable boosting the size of my position a little. But only by a percentage point or two.

Will I buy?

Putting all this together, I don’t think it would be crazy to buy more Nvidia shares for my portfolio today. The stock trades at a reasonable valuation (in my view) and I have the risk tolerance to boost the size of my position slightly.

Of course, I’d love to buy the stock at a lower price. So I may hold off on buying right now just to see if market volatility creates a better buying opportunity in the weeks ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is this the best share to buy with £500 in August?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a bit short of cash right now but that isn't stopping him from looking around for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

No savings at 40? How I’d aim to build an £8,229 passive income from FTSE 100 shares

| Harvey Jones

By investing in dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares, Harvey Jones can create a long-term passive income... then get on with the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The IAG share price takes another step closer to its 230p target! Too late to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price represents a huge discount to what analysts believe is fair value. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the latest results from below-the-radar FTSE stock Intertek could support further share price gains

| Roland Head

Intertek’s share price remains below historic highs, but these results suggest the company's gaining momentum, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Growth Shares

1 firm I’d buy over Nvidia shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA in August

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's thinking of passing on volatile US tech shares right now in favour of a UK…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this be as cheap as it gets for these 2 FTSE 100 stocks?

| Charlie Keough

These 2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks have caught this Fool's attention. He reckons now could be a good time for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 quality stocks to make passive income with an ISA

| Charlie Keough

Footsie constituents BP and NatWest both have juicy dividend yields. This Fool breaks down why he'd happily buy them for…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

£11,000 in savings? The highest-yielding stock on the FTSE 100 could provide an £11,736-a-year second income

| Charlie Keough

With a lump sum saved, this Fool would turn to the Footsie's highest-paying dividend stock to generate a meaty second…

Read more »