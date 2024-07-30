Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £10k into Greggs shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d put £10k into Greggs shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

Our writer takes a look at Greggs shares after the FTSE 250 bakery chain posted solid results today and the stock responded positively.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares flew 5.6% higher in the FTSE 250 today (30 July) and with good reason. The high street baker just reported that sales in the first six months of the year were nearly £1bn!

At just over £31, the share price is not far off an all-time high set back in December 2021. But how much would I have now if I’d invested 10 grand in the stock at the turn of the year? Let’s find out.

Not peak Greggs yet

Firstly, the results that sent the stock flying today were very impressive. For the 26 weeks to 29 June, sales totalled £960.6m, a 13.8% increase on H1 2023. Underlying pre-tax profit rose by 16.3% to £74.1m.

Like-for-like sales at company-managed shops were up 7.4%, well ahead of the industry average.

Meanwhile, it opened 51 net new shops in the period, taking the total to 2,524 (of which 524 are franchised). It’s on track to open 140-160 net new shops in 2024.

Sales were boosted by strong demand for pizzas and iced summer drinks. And it just launched a four-slice sharing pizza box, which is bad news for my waistline with a new Greggs popping up 10 minutes from my house.

The icing on the cake for shareholders was a massive 18.8% rise in the interim dividend, from 16p to 19p per share. I might treat myself to a pizza box deal when that arrives in October!

Broadening customer appeal

The company is aiming for “significantly more” than 3,000 shops over time. Indeed, it’s building out capacity to support up to 3,500 shops.

But where would these go? I mean, every high street already seems to have at least one Greggs.

Well, the company noted that “Greggs continues to be underrepresented [in] retail parks, railway
stations, airports, roadsides and supermarkets. We have continued to grow our partnerships…with supermarket groups; opening 25 shops with franchise partners, five with Tesco and three with Sainsbury’s“.

This strategy is the right one because footfall is declining on the high street (largely due to e-commerce).

One thing worth highlighting is a rise in healthier eating in the UK. This risk could be exacerbated by GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy, which can reduce cravings for fatty foods in some patients. This might impact the number of people popping into Greggs on a whim.

That said, the company is about more than just sausage rolls these days. It sells various coffees, salads, fruit pots, pasta, and rice bowls. There’s increasingly something for everyone.

In line with that, Greggs continues to be the UK’s leading food-to-go retailer, according to the YouGov Brand Index.

Source: Greggs investor presentation, May 2024

Still, a premium price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 22 does suggest the stock is fully valued. I’m happy to keep holding for now.

That £10k investment?

The Greggs share price opened the year at 2,602p. As I write, it now trades for 3,102p.

This represents a gain of 19.2%, more than double the FTSE 250’s 9.1% year-to-date return. It means a £10,000 investment would now be worth £11,920 on paper.

Further, I’d have received a dividend of 46p per share in May along with a 40p special dividend. That would have added another £330, bringing the total return to £12,250.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc, J Sainsbury Plc, Tesco Plc, and YouGov Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Analysts expect big earnings jumps from these FTSE 250 growth stocks

| Alan Oscroft

I think it might be time for FTSE 250 growth stocks to shine again. And today I'm looking at a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I like which have increased payouts for over 50 years!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As dividend stocks go, these two FTSE picks have exceptional track records, as well as exciting growth prospects.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Three 8.8%+ yielding shares I’d buy for an ISA in August

| Christopher Ruane

These income shares each offers at least an 8.8% dividend yield at the moment. Our writer explains why he'd happily…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

The falling Croda International share price is getting difficult to ignore

| Stephen Wright

The Croda International share price is at its lowest level since 2017. It’s a quality business, but is this a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Up 17% in a year, but still yielding 7%! Should I grab this UK share?

| Christopher Ruane

With a juicy dividend yield, rising share price over the past year and cheap-looking valuation, could this UK share earn…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA into a £42K nest egg buying cheap shares this August

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses what he sees as a cheap share he's recently bought for his portfolio to demonstrate how he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Dividend up 10%! Is the BP share price just too low?

| Kevin Godbold

Decent half-year results, a dividend rise, and a yield above 5% may get the BP share price moving higher in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The St James’s Place (STJ) share price just jumped 25%. Here’s what you need to know

| Alan Oscroft

After a terrible few years, this latest news suggests the St James's Place share price could finally be on the…

Read more »