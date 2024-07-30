Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Analysts expect big earnings jumps from these FTSE 250 growth stocks

Analysts expect big earnings jumps from these FTSE 250 growth stocks

I think it might be time for FTSE 250 growth stocks to shine again. And today I’m looking at a pair with tasty forecasts.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the past couple of months, the FTSE 250 has started to climb while the FTSE 100 has stayed pretty much flat.

Is the mid-cap index ready for another spell of beating the top-drawer stocks? Forecasts show some big earnings rises across the index.

Baked-in success

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares are up by 40% in the past five years, climbing nicely ahead of the FTSE 250. And they just got an extra 5% boost (at least at the time of writing) from H1 results released on Tuesday (30 July).

The latest figures show a 14% rise in sales, with profit before tax up 16%, but that’s not what I’m looking at today.

No, I’ve been poking around broker forecasts. They show a slight fall in earnings per share (EPS) for Greggs for the 2024 full year. But the company has just posted a 15% rise in the first half.

That is an underlying diluted figure and it excludes exceptionals. But it suggests that forecasts might just be underplaying things a little.

Earnings jump

The City pundits already think Greggs’ EPS will jump another 20% between 2024 and 2026. And I wonder if they might lift that when they digest these H1 numbers.

My main fear for this stock is that the expected earnings growth might already be factored into the share price.

Prior to Tuesday’s update, the shares were trading at 22 times forward earnings. And that price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple would still be over 18 based on 2026 expectations.

Is that a bit too high right now? I’m wary. But it might be fine if those strong earnings forecasts can continue.

Banking growth

My next pick has no problems with a high P/E at all. It’s Bank of Georgia Group (LSE: BGEO), and we’re looking at a ratio here of only 3.8. And that’s even after the share price has more than trebled over five years.

There’s a 5.2% dividend yield forecast too, which is about in line with our own high street banks. But that low P/E is less than half what we’d have to pay for a UK domestic bank.

So does that make Bank of Georgia shares screaming cheap now? Well, maybe not if there’s more than twice the risk.

Risky location?

The bank is based in Tbilisi, Georgia, and has business in Armenia and Belarus. So I suspect not quite the same tight oversight was we have from UK bank regulations. And maybe that extra risk really is there.

But then I look at the forecasts. They suggest EPS could grow by nearly 50% between 2023 and 2026. That would drop the already low P/E even lower.

Oh, and it looks like the dividend could grow by 28% in the same timescale, so it could beat the UK banks.

Whether this turns out to be a good buy will surely depend largely on the future of the Georgian economy. And I haven’t a clue how that looks. But with these forecasts, I want to dig deeper.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I like which have increased payouts for over 50 years!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As dividend stocks go, these two FTSE picks have exceptional track records, as well as exciting growth prospects.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Three 8.8%+ yielding shares I’d buy for an ISA in August

| Christopher Ruane

These income shares each offers at least an 8.8% dividend yield at the moment. Our writer explains why he'd happily…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Greggs shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at Greggs shares after the FTSE 250 bakery chain posted solid results today and the…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

The falling Croda International share price is getting difficult to ignore

| Stephen Wright

The Croda International share price is at its lowest level since 2017. It’s a quality business, but is this a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Up 17% in a year, but still yielding 7%! Should I grab this UK share?

| Christopher Ruane

With a juicy dividend yield, rising share price over the past year and cheap-looking valuation, could this UK share earn…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA into a £42K nest egg buying cheap shares this August

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses what he sees as a cheap share he's recently bought for his portfolio to demonstrate how he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Dividend up 10%! Is the BP share price just too low?

| Kevin Godbold

Decent half-year results, a dividend rise, and a yield above 5% may get the BP share price moving higher in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The St James’s Place (STJ) share price just jumped 25%. Here’s what you need to know

| Alan Oscroft

After a terrible few years, this latest news suggests the St James's Place share price could finally be on the…

Read more »