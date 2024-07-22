Despite its recent price rise, this FTSE 100 high-yield heavyweight still looks very undervalued to me, supported by strong earnings growth.

Is this 7%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend star still a bargain after a 34% price rise?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Shares in the FTSE 100’s Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) have jumped 34% from their 4 October 12-month low of £15.53.

Strong recent results

Much of the latest upsurge in price came from its H1 2024 results released on 15 May. These showed adjusted operating profit rose 2.8% over H1 2023 to £1.67bn.

This was partly driven by strong tobacco pricing that saw an 8.6% jump over the period. It also reflected a 16.8% rise in sales of its key ‘Next Generation Product’ (NGP) brands. These include its heated tobacco and nicotine replacement products.

Before that, the firm’s share price benefitted from positive full-year 2023 results. These showed net revenue growth of 26.4% in its NGP lines. Its combined tobacco and NGP net revenue increased to £8bn from £7.7bn in 2022.

Consequently, it looks to me like its ongoing transition away from smoking products is going well.

Indeed, in the latest results, the firm said its five-year transition plan will result in higher adjusted operating profit growth to 2026. It will also produce mid-single-digit percentage compound annual growth over that time, it added.

How does this leave the share price?

A risk to its five-year plan is a further tightening of legislation against tobacco products and even nicotine replacement ones. Another is that it loses share to its competitors in this highly competitive market.

However, as of now, its share price still looks very undervalued against those peers.

On the key price-to-earnings (P/E) stock valuation measure, it currently trades at just 8.5. This looks very cheap compared to its peers’ average of 13.4. The group comprises British American Tobacco at 6.6, Altria at 10, Japan Tobacco at 16, and Phillip Morris at 21.

The same is true on the price-to-sales metric, with Imperial Brands trading at only 1, against a 3.4 peer group average.

To work out how cheap it looks in cash terms, I used a discounted cash flow analysis. This shows the stock to be around 61% undervalued right now at its price of £20.88.

So, a fair value for the share would be £53.54, although it could go lower or higher than that.

A big dividend payer too

The company raised its interim dividend by 4% to 44.90p a share in its H1 2024 results. If this was applied to its total 2023 dividend of 146.82p, it would give a 2024 payment of 152.69p. On the current share price, this would yield 7.3%.

Looking ahead, analysts estimate yields of 7.7% in 2025 and 8.1% in 2026.

This sort of yield can generate big income if the dividend payments are used to buy more of the shares.

For example, £10,000 invested at 7.3% (with the dividends reinvested) will make an extra £10,705 after 10 years. After 30 years on the same basis, there would be an additional £78,761!

So, what will I do?

I hold shares in Imperial Brands for their high yield, extreme relative undervaluation, and strong growth prospects.

If I did not already have them, I would buy them today for the very same reasons.