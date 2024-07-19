In the space of just a few months, the BP share price has fallen by a double-digit percentage. Is this a great buying opportunity for long-term investors?

The BP share price is down 15% in 3 months. Time to buy?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Back in mid-April, BP’s (LSE: BP.) share price was hovering around the 540p mark. Today however, it’s near 460p – about 15% lower.

Is now the time to consider buying the stock? Let’s discuss.

Value on offer today

At today’s share price, I do see a fair bit of value on offer here. Currently, City analysts expect BP to generate earnings per share of 75.5 cents this year. At today’s foreign exchange (FX) rate, that puts the stock on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.9.

Given that the average P/E ratio across the FTSE 100 index is about 14, BP shares look cheap right now.

The dividend yield’s risen

Meanwhile, the dividend yield looks attractive too after the recent share price fall. For 2024, BP’s expected to pay out 30.5 cents per share to investors. That translates to a yield of about 5.1%.

That’s attractive, especially now that interest rates are likely to fall. In a year or two, that yield may be far higher than the interest rates available on savings accounts in Britain.

Short-term earnings risk

However, before you rush out and buy BP shares for their low valuation and high yield, there are a few risks to be aware of here.

Earlier this month, BP put out a weak trading update in which it advised that lower refining margins were set to hurt its Q2 earnings (to be published on 30 July).

On the back of this update, analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares to Hold from Buy, believing BP’s 2025 guidance is at risk. So the shares may not be as cheap as they look.

Long-term uncertainty

And that’s not the only risk here. In BP’s Energy Outlook, which was published on 10 July, the oil giant said it expects demand to peak at around 102m barrels a day next year. In other words, demand for oil may be set to decline after 2025.

It’s worth noting here that BP doesn’t expect oil demand to fall off a cliff. But it does see a gradual decline to around 75m barrels a day in 2050 (it forecast a steeper drop under a ‘Net Zero’ scenario).

So there’s some uncertainty in relation to the long-term story here. It’s worth pointing out that while BP does also focus on renewable energy, it’s been scaling back on efforts here to focus on its more profitable oil and gas operations.

My view on BP shares

Weighing this all up, I won’t be buying BP shares personally. For me, there’s a little too much uncertainty.

But if I was a value or income investor (I’m more of a quality growth investor), I may consider buying them. With interest rates set to come down, a 5.1% dividend yield’s attractive.