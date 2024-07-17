Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 77% since October, is there any value left in Barclays’ share price?

Up 77% since October, is there any value left in Barclays’ share price?

The Barclays share price has rocketed after the announcement of its new vision last year, but the shares still seem to have lots of value left in them.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays’ (LSE: BARC) share price has risen 77% from its 30 October 12-month low of £1.28. However, this does not mean there is no value left in stock.

It could be that the market has just been catching up with the true worth of the shares. And it may be that the stock’s price still does not reflect its fair value.

How much room for further gains?

On the key price-to-book (P/B) ratio measure of stock valuation, Barclays trades at 0.5. This is cheap compared to the average 0.7 P/B of its competitors.

This group comprises Standard Chartered (also at 0.5), NatWest at 0.7, and both HSBC and Lloyds at 0.8.  

The same relative undervaluation for Barclays is also seen in its price-to-sales ratio of 1.4. This compares to a peer group average of 2.

To ascertain how much scope there is for further share price gains I used a discounted cash flow analysis. This shows the stock to be 26% undervalued at its present price of £2.26.  

Therefore, a fair value for the shares would be £3.05. They may go lower or higher than that, but it underlines how much value is left in them.

The bank’s new vision

Barclays’ price rise since October was primarily driven by its new strategy to be a ‘Simpler, Better and More balanced’ business, in my view.

This involves selling off non-priority businesses (including its German consumer finance operation) and building up its Corporate and Investment Banking franchise.

It announced the sale of this German business on 4 July. And it was reported on 10 July that it plans to quadruple its private banking assets in Asia by end-2028.

This vision is aimed at achieving a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 10%+ this year, and 12%+ in 2026. It also includes dispersing £10bn+ to shareholders over 2024-26 through dividends and share buybacks. Both these rewards tend to be supportive of share price rises over the long term.

In its full-year 2023 results, it achieved a RoTE of 10.6% and total share buybacks of £1.75bn. It also raised its annual dividend from 7.25p to 8p and announced a new share buyback of up to £1bn.

Analysts’ estimates are that Barclays’ earnings will grow by 11.9% each year to end-2026. Earnings per share are forecast to rise by 16.4% a year to that point.

Time for me to buy the shares?

So far, so good, it seems to me, on the implementation of Barclays’ new vision. However, there are risks in the shares, as in all stocks.

A major slip-up in any of the multiple moving parts in its reorganisation could prove very costly. Additionally, its ongoing UK retail banking business faces declining margins as interest rates fall along with inflation.

That said, neither of these factors bothers me enough not to buy the shares.

Both the Indian and Singaporean economies (the focus of Barclays’ Asia expansion) continue to grow strongly. And inflation and interest rates are cyclical – they will no doubt rise and then fall many times from here.

If I did not already own shares in two banks (HSBC and NatWest), I would buy Barclays’ stock today. There looks a lot of value left in it, and I feel further gains are likely based on the bank’s strong growth prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

23.5% yield! 1 of the best REITs to buy in July?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This REIT currently pays one of the highest dividend yields on the entire London Stock Exchange! Is this a warning…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How to invest £500 a month in an ISA to target a passive income of £42,148!

| Royston Wild

Building a million-pound Stocks and Shares ISA is a realistic possibility with the right investing strategy. Here are the steps…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 30% in July! Should I buy it now?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 250 technology stock has seen its share price rise by 30% already in July. Roland Head asks if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I’d rather buy this FTSE stock

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares faring well in recent times, our writer explains why she would prefer to buy this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rio Tinto’s share price slumps following production update! Time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

Poor production news has pulled Rio Tinto's share price sharply lower again. Is the FTSE 100 mining stock now too…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA make me a millionaire?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at how many years it might take to grow a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 dividend stocks no-brainer buys for a winning portfolio?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at these dividend stocks to see if they can help her build wealth through…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does a 35% price drop make Trufin one of the best AIM shares to buy now?

| Ben McPoland

The Trufin share price has just fallen by over a third after Lloyds terminated a contract. Does this make it…

Read more »