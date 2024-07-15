Member Login
I'd invest £6,580 in this FTSE 250 REIT for £500 passive income

I’d invest £6,580 in this FTSE 250 REIT for £500 passive income

This FTSE 250 renewable energy enterprise is on track to become a Dividend Aristocrat! Here’s how I’d invest to earn an extra £500 each year.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Published
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) is one of many REITs within the FTSE 250 offering a generous yield right now. The renewable energy group continues to generate exorbitant volumes of cash as demand for electricity continues to rise, even at slightly lower prices.

Right now, investors can lock in a 7.6% yield versus the 3.3% currently being offered by its parent index. And at that rate, investing around £6,580 would unlock a £500 passive income stream today. But could this dividend income grow even higher in the long run?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

A future Dividend Aristocrat?

Greencoat was launched in 2012, making it a relatively young enterprise compared to the energy industry titans. Yet over the last decade, the firm’s expanded into becoming the largest owner of wind energy assets in the UK by generating capacity.

Across all of its assets, Greencoat has a generating capacity of just over two gigawatts (GW) of electricity. That’s roughly enough to power 2.3 million homes and represents around 7% of the UK’s total wind power infrastructure.

So far, wind turbines have proven to be the most efficient and, consequently, mature renewable energy technology. And with plans to expand the country’s wind power capacity to 50GW by 2030, the opportunities for growth are still substantial. And since clean electricity demand’s expected to continue rising as electric vehicle (EV) adoption accelerates, Greencoat doesn’t look like it’s going to be short on cash flow.

With the electricity being sold almost immediately as it’s being generated, management has had little trouble raising dividends over the years. In fact, the firm’s currently sitting on its ninth consecutive year of payout hikes – a trend that looks set to continue in the long run. As such, investors may be looking at a future Dividend Aristocrat.

Reining-in expectations

While the long-term outlook for this enterprise looks bright, there are a few uncertainties and caveats to consider. For starters, the 50GW target was set by a previous government. And now with Labour in power, politically speaking, the party appears in favour of supporting renewable energy development. But there’s no guarantee it’ll maintain this target.

But even if it does, Greencoat has lost the advantage of low interest rates. Even after the Bank of England started cutting interest rates, consensus suggests that the days of near-zero rates are over. As such, the firm will have to adapt to a new monetary environment where growth will be more challenging. Don’t forget with so much of its net earnings paid out as dividends, the group’s highly dependent on external financing.

Despite these challenges, management seems to be adapting well. Dividend cover remains strong at 2.1 times, even with higher interest rates. And the cash-generative nature of operations remains intact. Furthermore, as rates fall, management will no doubt find refinancing opportunities to bring down the debt burden and continue its dividend hiking streak.

That’s why, even with these risks, I think Greencoat continues to look like an attractive income investment for my portfolio when I have cash to spare.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

