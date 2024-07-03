Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into an £11,932 annual passive income with Legal & General shares

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into an £11,932 annual passive income with Legal & General shares

Legal & General shares have one of the highest yields in the FTSE 100. They can generate big passive income and are supported by strong growth prospects.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares were one of my first investments (many years ago), and I still have them.

They introduced me to the pleasure of receiving regular payments for doing nothing more arduous than just owning a stock.

This was called ‘passive income’ I found out, and I have been a big fan of the concept ever since.

Unlike out-and-out growth shares, stocks that pay dividends provide a return without having to sell them.

Those payments can pave the way for a much better quality of life, in my experience, and even early retirement.

How much can be made?

In 2023, Legal & General paid a total dividend of 20.34p. The shares are currently priced at £2.27, so that gives a yield of 9%.

£9,000 today – the same as I started with 30 years ago – invested at 9% would make £810 this year. So, over 10 years this would make an extra £8,100, provided the yield averaged the same.

Not bad certainly. But as I discovered early on thankfully, it could be a lot more than that through ‘dividend compounding’. This involves using the dividends paid to buy more of the shares that paid them.

In Legal & General’s case, doing this would make £13,062 extra after 10 years instead of £8,100.

30 years from now, if the yield averaged the same, £123,575 would have been added to the initial £9,000 investment. So the £132,575 investment pot would be generating £11,932 in dividends every year!

Strong core business?

To support this level of return long term, the company will need to be making good earnings and profits.

One risk in the company is that its 3.8 debt-to-equity ratio is higher than the 2.5 or so considered healthy for investment firms. Another is a new global financial crisis.

However, at its 12 June Capital Markets Event, it announced a 6%-9% compound annual growth rate target in earnings per share to 2027.

It is also aiming for £5bn-£6bn cumulative Solvency II operational surplus generation to that point.

And it intends to increase shareholder rewards. Part of this will be a 5% increase in dividends this year, followed by 2% a year to 2027. The other part will be its first share buyback (of £200m) this year, followed by further buybacks.

How does the share price look?

Of course, there is no point in making these big dividends if they are erased by big share price losses.

This is why I always buy shares that look undervalued compared to their competitors, as it reduces the chance of this happening.

Legal & General looks cheap to me trading at a price-to-book ratio (P/B) of 2.8 against a peer group average of 3.4.

I ran a discounted cash flow analysis to ascertain how cheap it is, using other analysts’ figures and my own. This shows the shares to be 58% undervalued at the current price of £2.27. Consequently, a fair value for Legal & General shares would be around £5.45.

This does not mean that they will reach that price, of course. But it signals to me that they are significantly undervalued.

If I did not already own the shares, I would buy them today. I think the company’s growth prospects, undervaluation, and high yield are too good to pass up.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

Are these brokers right to hike their Rolls-Royce share price forecasts?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why some brokers have increased their target for the Rolls-Royce share price but flags up some of…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Down 14% last month! What’s going on with the share price of this FTSE 250 British icon?

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 250 slipped 3.5% in June as the UK market headed towards the summer. But this one stock bore…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A rare chance to buy one of the best dividend shares on the market?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This is one of the best-performing dividend shares on the London Stock Exchange, and it looks incredibly cheap. But could…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

1,453 HSBC shares could make me £14,832 a year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

HSBC shares look very undervalued to me, given good growth prospects for the bank, and a projected high yield that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares! Which should I buy in July?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares trade on rock-bottom earnings multiples and offer high dividend yields. Are they top buys or potential…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Best AIM stocks to buy in July

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best AIM-listed stocks to buy in July, featuring two manufacturers.

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 share I’d like to buy in a stock market correction

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall is keeping a close eye on this pharmaceutical company in the event of a stock market correction after…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I’d buy to target a £1,280 passive income

| Royston Wild

These high-dividend penny shares could be great passive income buys for years to come. Here Royston Wild gives the lowdown…

Read more »