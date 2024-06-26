Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » I searched the FTSE 250 for high-yield passive income stocks. Here are 2 gems I found

I searched the FTSE 250 for high-yield passive income stocks. Here are 2 gems I found

Looking for passive income? These two dividend stocks currently yield over 7%. In the long run, they could provide some capital gains too.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK stock market’s throwing up some enormous dividend yields at the moment. For those seeking passive income, it’s a gold mine.

Earlier this week, I searched the FTSE 250 index (the largest 250 companies on the London Stock Exchange outside the FTSE 100) for high yielders. Here’s what I found.

A stack of high-yielders

According to my data provider, there are currently 25 stocks within the FTSE 250 with forward-looking dividend yields of 7% and higher. Of these, 15 have yields of 8% and higher.

Now, not all of these stocks are likely to be good investments in the long run, of course. Often, high yielders turn out to be poor investments overall (a high yield can be a signal that a company has fundamental problems).

But there are certainly a few that look interesting to me.

A play on the UK’s ageing population

One is Target Healthcare REIT (LSE: THRL). It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of care homes across the UK.

Currently, analysts expect it to pay out total dividends of 5.7p per share for 2024. That translates to a yield of around 7.1% today.

Looking at demographic projections, this stock could almost be considered a ‘no-brainer’, in my view. In the UK, the number of people aged 85 and over is projected to rise 8% in the next five years and 63% by 2043, according to Age UK. This means that demand for care homes should be very high in the years and decades ahead.

Of course, commercial property’s facing challenges right now due to high interest rates (this can be seen in the share price). If rates stay higher for longer, they could put pressure on profitability across the sector.

With rates in the UK likely to come down in the second half of 2024, however, I think this stock is worth a closer look right now. I reckon it has the potential to deliver both gains and passive income in the years ahead.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A stock for the green revolution

Another high yielder that looks interesting to me is JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LSE: JLEN). It’s an environmental infrastructure investment fund that owns a diversified portfolio of assets supporting the drive towards decarbonisation, resource efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

It recently told investors that it expects to pay out 7.57p per share in dividends this year. That equates to a yield of 8.6% at the current share price.

Like Target Healthcare, JLEN Environmental Assets has a very favourable backdrop. In the years ahead, looking after the environment is only likely to become more of a focus.

What I like about this company is that it’s really diversified. Its portfolio today includes onshore wind farms, solar plants, waste and wastewater processing plants, hydro and anaerobic digestion plants, battery storage, hydro projects, and more.

One risk here (and this is also a risk for Target Healthcare) is that the company may decide to raise money from investors to support its growth plans. This could put pressure on its share price in the short term.

Taking a long-term view however, I think this stock has the potential to deliver attractive returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

At 17%, this dividend stock has the highest yield on the FTSE 250

| Mark David Hartley

Grabbing high-yield stocks on the FTSE 250 is a great way to earn extra returns. But is the highest yield…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Is this high-yield FTSE superstar also one of its biggest bargains?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight looks very undervalued to me, despite soaring profits last year and paying a high dividend that's forecast…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£15K in savings? I’d use that to target £400 per week in passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how she would create a passive income stream worth £400 per week through investing in FTSE shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock create generational wealth?

| Sumayya Mansoor

On the lookout for the next big story stock that could boost her wealth, our writer delves deeper into this…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Here’s how much passive income I’d get if I invested my entire £20k ISA into Tesco shares

| Paul Summers

Tesco shares look like a great pick for a second income. But would our writer feel comfortable investing all his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

The Glencore dividend forecast for 2024 and 2025 may disappoint income investors

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Glencore dividend forecast suggests that investors shouldn't expect much passive income from the stock in the next few years.

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 dividend star I’d buy over Lloyds shares without hesitation

| Simon Watkins

This high-yielding FTSE 100 star is more undervalued than Lloyds shares, has better growth forecasts, and can make much higher…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to turn £20,000 in savings into £29,919 a year of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

A high annual passive income can be made over the long term by making smaller investments in the right shares…

Read more »