Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 25? I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into £21,384 of passive income with 3 stocks

No savings at 25? I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into £21,384 of passive income with 3 stocks

Harvey Jones reckons he can build a high and rising passive income by making full use of this year’s Stocks and Shares ISA allowance.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think FTSE 100 shares are a brilliant way of generating a high and rising passive income. If I was still 25 (I wish!) I’d start building a balanced portfolio of ultra-high yielding UK blue-chips in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

FTSE 100 stocks pay some of the most generous dividends in the world. Currently, the index yields 3.8% a year. The US S&P 500 yields just 1.32% (although US shares are stronger on capital growth).

Some FTSE 100 companies pay incredible rates of income. British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) yields an astonishing 9.81% a year, for example.

High-yielding assets

In the West, smoking’s in long-term decline as health education campaigns do their work. I’d expect that trend to spread worldwide over time. Obviously, this puts tobacco stocks under pressure. The British American Tobacco share price has fallen 7.28% over the last year.

Yet it’s fighting back by boosting its share of the market, helped by strong brands such as Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans. Management’s also making a push into sectors such as vaping.

I don’t expect the British American Tobacco share price to suddenly go gangbusters, but income of almost 10% a year isn’t to be sniffed at. Other FTSE 100 high-yielders offer higher share price grow prospects, and I’d buy them for balance. I particularly like Lloyds Banking Group and Taylor Wimpey. They yield 5.17% and 6.45% respectively.

Better still, their shares are up 19.78% and 31.34% respectively over the last 12 months, giving me an excellent total return.

Let’s say I could invest my full £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in these three income stocks right now. They’d give me an average yield of 7.14% and an income of £1,428 in year one. I think that’s pretty impressive.

I’d reinvest that straight back into the same shares, to build up my position over time. The more shares I own, the more dividends I’ll receive.

FTSE 100 dividend stars

Most companies aim to increase their dividends year after year. If these three manage that I should get a rising income. It’s not guaranteed though. If profits slow or fall, dividends can be cut or even axed altogether. I’d use future ISA allowances to build a portfolio of around 20 FTSE 100 companies to spread the risk.

To boost my chances of success I’d target companies with proven business models, loyal customers, strong brands and healthy potential cash flows. Lloyds and Taylor Wimpey both offer these, in my view, which is why I already hold them in my SIPP.

If I was 25 and starting out, I’d start with these two dividend growth stocks. I have mixed views on British American Tobacco. I don’t hold tobacco stocks on principle, which is a shame because it’s the only thing stopping me from grabbing that staggering yield. Investing is a personal thing. Others may take a different view.

If my stocks compounded at 7% a year, roughly the average long-term total return from the FTSE 100, I’d have £299,489 by age 65. A yield of 7.14% would give me income of £21,384 a year.

That’s not too shabby from a £20k investment. And, with luck, my passive income would continue to grow.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week low, here’s where I see the Diageo share price ending 2024

| Charlie Carman

The Diageo share price has fallen 8% this year, but could the FTSE 100 alcoholic drinks company bounce back in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Buying 2,779 shares in this 7.7% high-yielder gives me a £1k annual second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to generate a high and rising second income by investing in top FTSE 100 shares like this…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I bought 194 BAE Systems shares in March and another 71 in May. Should I buy more today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bought BAE Systems shares twice this year, but hasn't bought enough of them. Is now a good…

Read more »

Growth Shares

One of Britain’s best-performing fund managers has been buying this FTSE 100 stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This fund manager has an excellent track record when it comes to picking growth shares. And he’s just bought a…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Recently released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in June [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I invest £17,000 in Aviva shares, how much passive income could I make?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares look very undervalued currently and could make me big passive income over time, particularly if the dividends are…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Can I really make this much passive income from £11,000 invested in this FTSE dividend superstar?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 dividend giant pays big dividends that can make me very high passive income over time, especially if…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my top stocks from the FTSE 250 for passive income

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 250's packed full of businesses offering attractive dividend yields. This Fool thinks these are two top picks to…

Read more »