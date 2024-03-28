Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are these the best stocks to buy on the FTSE right now?

Are these the best stocks to buy on the FTSE right now?

With the UK stock market on the way to hitting new highs, this Fool is considering which are the best stocks to buy while prices are still affordable.

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the FTSE 100 draws ever closer to a new all-time high, I’m considering three promising stocks to buy. All three have received a buy rating from major broker UBS in the past month or so, and I think they all have long-term growth potential.

The stock that just won’t stop

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) shares are up almost 200% in the past year and show no signs of slowing down. They’ve climbed a further 6% since I last wrote about them just over a week ago. Based on future cash flows, analysts estimate the shares to be undervalued by at least 50%.

However, the company’s liabilities outweigh its assets, leaving it with a £3.6bn shortfall. This is a significant risk that potential shareholders would need to take into consideration. Also, Rolls-Royce has suspended dividend payments until its financial situation improves.

Why do I think it’s a good buy?

The Royal Navy aims to deploy a fleet of new Dreadnought Class nuclear submarines by 2030, which could keep the company in demand for years to come. Rolls-Royce supplies the Nuclear Steam Raising Plants (NSRP) and other parts used to power the subs. 

They’re the best-performing shares in my portfolio currently and if I had the money, I’d buy more today.

The bank that bounced back

Popular high street bank NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) had a tough time during 2023. The share price fell 41% from a high of 308p in January to 182p in October. It has since recovered to 262p and I think it looks poised to keep climbing. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has reduced from 8.1 last March to 5.4 today, indicating the shares may be undervalued.  

However, its recent Q4 earnings report revealed a 12% year on year decline in pre-tax operating profit (although that’s better than some analysts expected). And like much of the UK banking sector, NatWest is at risk of loan defaults if the economy falls into a recession.

Why do I think it’s a good buy?

The main benefit of NatWest Group is the 7% dividend yield. With a 35% payout ratio, it’s well-covered by earnings and has recently begun paying out consistently. For this reason, I’ve added it to my list for the next buying round.

Defending the nation

With a share price of £13.53, BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) is up 37% in the past year. Much of the growth could be attributed to increased government defence spending prompted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Sadly, negotiations have thus far failed to secure a peaceful resolution. 

Naturally, if a peace deal is reached, the share price could fall as defence budgets are cut. I’m happy with the returns my shares have delivered so far and I plan to keep holding them, but an end to the war would be a preferable outcome. Furthermore, despite no direct involvement, BAE has been criticised for supplying parts for fighter jets involved in the Palestinian conflict.

Why do I think it’s a good buy?

Its profits extend beyond just current conflicts. The UK is on a mission to improve its defence capabilities, with PM Rishi Sunak recently pledging a £200m investment and declaring it a “national endeavour”. As one of the largest defence and aerospace contractors in Europe, I think BAE could benefit from this initiative for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could the JD Sports Fashion share price double in the next five years?

| Christopher Ruane

The JD Sports Fashion share price has nearly halved in the past five years. Our writer thinks a proven business…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

If interest rate cuts are coming, I think these UK growth stocks could soar!

| Paul Summers

Falling interest could be great news for UK growth stocks, especially those that have been under the cosh recently. Paul…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Can the Centrica dividend keep on growing?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some positive factors that might see continued growth in the Centrica dividend -- as well as some…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How I’d turn my £12,000 of savings into passive income of £1,275 a month

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool is considering a strategy that he believes can help him achieve a stable passive income stream with a…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 investment trusts trading at attractive discounts!

| Ben McPoland

This pair of discounted FTSE 250 trusts appear to be on sale right now. Here's why I'd scoop up their…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 things that could push the Lloyds share price to 60p and beyond

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price has broken through 50p. Next step 60p? And then what? Here are some thoughts on what…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

£1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago would be worth this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have posted one of the best stock market gains of the past 12 months. But what might the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are HSBC shares a FTSE bargain? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

There are plenty of dirt-cheap FTSE 100 banking stocks for investors to choose from today. Our writer Royston Wild believes…

Read more »