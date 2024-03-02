Home » Investing Articles » With a 6.4% yield and up 490% in price since 2005, this passive income play looks powerful to me

With a 6.4% yield and up 490% in price since 2005, this passive income play looks powerful to me

Oliver Rodzianko thinks this passive income investment could be one of the best on the British market. He takes a look at the risks and rewards.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My investment strategy puts dividend-paying shares as a fundamental element of my retirement strategy. Passive income means money in my pockets that can help me pay my bills.

The trick I’ve learned that’s paramount is to choose investments that aren’t high risk. That’s especially important during my older years.

A high dividend yield but a falling share price is essentially worthless to me. It’s common to find high dividends and an unstable share price or a growing share price and low dividends. However, it’s rare that I find a company offering both.

Luckily, IG Group (LSE:IGG) seems to be a pretty good choice for me to get the best of both worlds. That’s because it’s risen 490% since 2005 and has high dividend payments.

Company overview

The organisation is a worldwide online trading and investments provider, with services ranging across forex, shares, indexes, commodities, and more.

The business model relies on contracts for difference (CFDs) and spread betting services. These financial products offer speculations on price movements in financial markets without needing to own the underlying asset.

IG also offers traditional share dealing services, with clients buying and selling full shares. Also, it operates a range of trading platforms.

At present, it is focusing on technological innovation and entering new markets, as its clients are limited mainly to Britain, Europe, and Australia at this time.

Potential rewards

While the dividend yield of 6.4% at the moment is very high, I wanted to take a look to see if this is common for the firm or more of a rarity. I found out it has some volatility in yield but very stable payments overall:

In £ – Source: TradingView
In £ – Source: TradingView
In £ – Source: TradingView

Additionally, I wanted to know how profitable the business might be, so I tracked its net income margin from 2018 to 2022. I found out that it has been somewhat less profitable recently than over its history. However, all in all, its net margin ranks in the top 25% of companies in the capital markets sector.

In £ – Source: TradingView
In £ – Source: TradingView
In £ – Source: TradingView

Critical risks

By scanning over IG Group’s risk management objectives it outlines four major areas of concern:

  1. Regulatory risks
  2. Commercial risks
  3. Business model risks
  4. Conduct and operational risks

Of these four, I think its regulatory and business model risks could cause the most immediate and probable negative effects on the firm.

A significant amount of money, including legal fees, will need to be spent by IG Group in managing the complex, internationally shifting rules surrounding its leverage products and client money protection. Any breakdown of its protocol could cause hefty fines or suspension in areas of its operation.

Additionally, its business model suffers when clients fail to pay the money they owe, and if IG Group is unable to meet its financial obligations when they are due, its balance sheet and growth could suffer.

Watching carefully

I don’t own a stake in this company yet, but it’s certainly way up there on my watchlist for a later time when I want to focus more on dividends than growth.

I consider an investment like this a rare find indeed, with minimal risks in its financials if it continues to operate effectively according to its risk management framework.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price headed to £5 — or 50p?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some bull and bear factors that could move the Rolls-Royce share price up or down in coming…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £10K Stocks & Shares ISA to target £900 in dividends annually

| Christopher Ruane

By investing a Stocks and Shares ISA the right way, our writer thinks he could aim to turn a £10K…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I think now is a smart time to buy value stocks

| Charlie Keough

Key to this Fool's plan is buying value stocks. He picks out one that's struggled recently but he thinks could…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares still be the biggest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

Can a FTSE 100 share that has increased eleven-fold in under four years really be a bargain? Our writer reckons…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

New to investing? I wish I’d known these 3 Warren Buffett approaches!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses three lessons from the latest Warren Buffett letter that he thinks can help investors of all experience…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £530 of monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how and why he would spend some spare money to build passive income streams by buying dividend…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ shares are cheap as chips!

| G A Chester

Lloyds' shares jumped on its recent results, but the longer-term performance has been disappointing. Surely the share price will have…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This stock could turn my ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 stock with a current dividend yield of 6.46% that could offer him a…

Read more »