Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a ‘technical recession’

2 FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a ‘technical recession’

Not all stocks are well suited to a recessionary environment, but here are two FTSE 100 titans that our writer think might well be.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What is the best FTSE 100 stock to weather a lengthy recession?

That’s not a hypothetical any more. We’re in one. Or at least, we’re in something the government is keen to label a ‘technical recession’. 

In any case, the FTSE 100 is filled with mature companies with global revenues and world-class dividend yields. It might be just the tonic to get through some economic turbulence.

This is one reason why the Footsie went up in 2022 when other indexes like the S&P 500 crashed. 

So here are my two favourite recession-resistant stocks on the FTSE 100. I’d buy them both with spare cash today.

Shell

Oil major Shell (LSE: SHEL) is not always where one might look for a company that does well in a recession. 

A slowing economy means less demand for oil which pushes down the price and also the barrels sold. 

However, Shell is not tied to the UK economy so much as the world economy. Only about 17% of revenues came from the UK last year. 

The company is also a good hedge against global tensions. Record profits were achieved after the oil price shot up following the invasion of Ukraine. 

Sadly, the $80 brent crude price could easily shoot up again. The World Bank predicted $150 a barrel if conflicts escalate. 

Big cash flows have meant big returns too. Between dividends and buybacks, the return surpassed 7% last year. 

Finally, Shell trades for around seven times earnings. That looks like a bargain compared to international rivals like TotalEnergies (11 times), ExxonMobil at (12 times) and Chevron at (14 times). 

Tesco

In some respects, Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is an obvious recession-resistant stock. It sells food, goods and essentials that people will buy even in a downturn. 

But in other respects, it might be a risky stock to buy thanks to the rise and rise of budget shops like Aldi and Lidl that people might flock to if times get tough. 

However, Tesco is unique among the traditional ‘big four’ supermarkets in standing its ground against these cheaper alternatives. 

The latest Kantar market share data has Lidl at 7.5%, Aldi at 9.4%, Sainsbury’s at 15.6% and Tesco at 27.6%. Tesco is actually higher than a year ago!

Retaining such a dominant position in the market helps with economies of scale too – helpful for boosting the razor-thin margins supermarkets operate on. 

Tesco has the most popular clubcard too, with over 20 million Brits signed up. This helps keep customers ‘sticky’ even if we are in a recession. 

As for valuation, Tesco trades at a tad over 14 times earrings. That strikes me as quite reasonable all things considered.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Haleon share price jumped 6% higher today

| Ben McPoland

As the Haleon share price rises, our writer considers whether he should add this consumer healthcare stock to his portfolio.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Last-minute ISA buys! 2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’d grab before April’s deadline

| Royston Wild

Aviva and Greencoat UK Wind shares look stunningly cheap at current prices. Here Royston Wild explains why he's looking to…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Should I buy, as the Ocado share price perks up on FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price is steady, as the online retail giant reports a big fall in 2023 losses. Is it…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Here’s another top buy from the FTSE 250 I’m considering

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko considers this FTSE 250 company a stellar choice for his portfolio. It's on his growth watchlist; so let's…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A “once in a lifetime” opportunity for Rolls-Royce shares?

| John Fieldsend

One firm is hoping now is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for UK nuclear companies. Our writer reveals whether…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is dirt cheap and profits are flying. So why am I worried?

| Harvey Jones

After today's positive full-year results, I expected the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) share price to be doing better than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock a steal below $200?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla stock has fallen 19% so far in 2024. Currently hovering around $200, this Fool checks if now is the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks to consider for my passive income portfolio in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

I want to build a portfolio of dividend stocks that pay enough passive income to retire comfortably. Here are my…

Read more »