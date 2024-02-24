Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in March!

2 FTSE 100 value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in March!

Now could be a great time for fans of FTSE 100 value stocks to go investing. Here are a couple our writer Royston Wild is looking to buy next month.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m hoping to have cash in my pocket in March to buy some FTSE 100 value stocks. I’m searching for companies that both trade on low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and boast market-beating dividend yields.

M&G (LSE:MNG) and WPP (LSE:WPP) are two blue-chip companies I’m currently looking at. The cheapness of their shares can be seen below.

FTSE 100 stockForward P/E ratioForward dividend yield
 M&G 10.4 times 9.1%
 WPP 8.5 times 5%

Here’s why I’d buy them in my Stocks and Shares ISA next month.

M&G

Investment specialists like M&G face continued uncertainty right now. For one, financial markets could remain choppy in the current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. Demand for their services may also remain patchy if high interest rates remain in place and the economy performs poorly.

But I’m still considering buying this FTSE 100 stock for my portfolio. The long-term outlook for companies such as this remains highly encouraging as demographic changes drive demand for wealth and retirement products.

I especially like M&G because of its gigantic dividend yield. This is approaching double-digit percentage territory, with generous broker forecasts supported by the company’s strong balance sheet. Its Solvency II capital ratio stood at a terrific 199% at the midpoint of 2023.

Finally, I’m encouraged by the firm’s ongoing transformation strategy to help it grow profits and support the balance sheet. This includes doubling down on its asset management and wealth divisions to rejuvenate its sagging net inflows of recent years, and focusing on cutting costs across the group.

These measures could help it deliver gigantic dividends for years to come. Of course, dividends are never guaranteed.

WPP

Media stocks like WPP may also remain under pressure in 2024 should the global economy remain under strain. Marketing budgets are one of the first things to suffer when companies scale back spending.

But I believe the FTSE firm’s growing focus on the more resilient digital advertising segment may help it to weather the worst of the storm. As the chart from Statista below shows, digital ad sales are tipped to continue rising strongly this year and all the way through to 2028.

Predicted growth in digital advertising sales

Predicted growth in digital advertising sales.
Source: Statista

WPP’s heavy investment on the digital side of things appeals to me as a long-term investor. And so does the huge sums it is spending in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Last month it pledged to spend “around £250m in proprietary technology to support our AI and data strategy” every year.

Debt has crept up at the FTSE 100 firm more recently. But it still looks in good shape to continue growing its strategic and geographic footprint through organic investment and via further acquisitions. This month it it also acquired a minority stake in ‘digital first’ agency OH-SO Digital ahead of its launch in March.

WPP will have to keep paddling hard to succeed in a competitive and changing advertising landscape. But I believe it has the scale, the expertise, and the strategy to thrive. And given the cheapness of its shares, I think it’s a top value stock to buy in March.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Looking for value stocks? Here’s 1 I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool delves deeper into two value stocks she’s had her eye on and explains why she’s bullish on one,…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

With the Airtel Africa share price in pennies, is it a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Airtel Africa share price having slumped by a quarter in just one month, this shareholder considers some of…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Are these 2 defensive FTSE 100 stocks shrewd buys after recent updates?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at these FTSE 100 stocks. She admires their defensive traits -- but does that…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 closes up after full-year results from leading UK firms – are they buys?

| Mark David Hartley

Earnings season brings about a lot of ups and downs for the FTSE 100. Yesterday had some particularly good releases,…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Should I buy NVIDIA stock as a British investor?

| Christopher Ruane

NVIDIA stock is up two-thirds this year alone. Our writer considers some pros and cons, specifically given that he is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £2,000 in excess savings, I’d buy 41 shares in this Warren Buffett dividend stock

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks one of the best dividend shares to buy right now might be a Warren Buffett stock that’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How many Aviva shares do I need to collect a £100 monthly income?

| John Fieldsend

Aviva shares are well suited for passive income purposes. Our writer works out how many would be needed for a…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

£2k to invest? I’d buy 883 shares of this overlooked dividend giant for a second income

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 dividend stock has had a mixed time since floating in 2019 but it looks like a brilliant…

Read more »