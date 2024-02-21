Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the BAE Systems share price is down 3% today despite solid earnings

Here’s why the BAE Systems share price is down 3% today despite solid earnings

Why is the BAE Systems share price dropping today despite reporting an exceptional 2023? Ben McPoland takes a closer look.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sometimes there is no pleasing the market. BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) reported exceptional full-year revenue and profits today (21 February) and said it expects double-digit revenue growth this year. The annual dividend was hiked 11%. Yet the BAE Systems share price fell 3.2% at the time of writing.

Why? And is this simply a buy-the-dip opportunity?

The year that was

In 2023, BAE recorded sales of £25.3bn, a 9% rise on the year before and more than the market was expecting (£24.6bn). Underlying operating profit rose 9%to £2.68bn and earnings per share (EPS) came in 14% higher at 63.2p. This was also higher than the EPS guidance of 10-12% growth.

Meanwhile, it announced an 11% rise in the annual dividend, upping it to 30p a share from 27p. This cements BAE’s status as a Dividend Aristocrat. The yield is currently 2.47%.

Incredibly, the defence company’s order intake over the last two years totalled £75bn. And the order backlog has now reached a record £69.8bn.

Obviously this has been fuelled by the dreadful war in Ukraine, which is driving continuous demand for military equipment. Yet global defence spend has risen in general, a trend that management sees continuing and which it is well positioned to benefit from.

Our focus on operational excellence continues… as we execute on complex, long-duration programs like Dreadnought, Type 26 and Hunter Class frigates, Typhoon and F-35 jets, electronic warfare systems, combat vehicles, and many other programs

BAE Systems

The firm ended the year with cash of £4.1bn and easily manageable net debt (excluding lease liabilities) of £1bn.

So why are the shares down?

The reason for the share price fall seems related to guidance for 2024. It expects sales to grow 10%-12% but underlying EPS to advance 6%-8%. Therefore, it is forecasting slower earnings growth.

Meanwhile, annual free cash flow is expected to drop by half to £1.3bn from £2.6bn last year.  

Now, it should be noted that this guidance incorporates the recent $5.5bn acquisition of Ball Aerospace. The impact here is because this deal was funded through £1.2bn of existing cash as well as new external debt.

However, this acquisition should pay off. Ball Aerospace is a leading provider of spacecraft, mission payloads and antenna systems. So this deal will significantly expand BAE’s offerings in space as well as land, air, sea and cyber.

More specifically, it increases its exposure to high priority areas of the US Department of Defense budget. And that’s got to be a good thing moving forward, despite the hit to near-term cash flows.

Would I invest now?

The shares are trading at 18.6 times this year’s forecast earnings. This may present valuation risk buying in today because it’s a higher multiple than the stock has traded at for many years. And despite the drop today, the share price still isn’t far off an all-time high.

Yet on the earnings call, CEO Charles Woodburn said: “While most of our order volume was driven by existing programme positions that pre-date the Ukraine conflict, orders to restock and upgrade heavy armour and munitions are starting to come through.”

Given the strong likelihood of further growth in earnings and dividends, I don’t think the stock is overvalued. In fact, I’d consider investing on this dip if I didn’t already own shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should I buy the highest-yielding dividend shares on the FTSE 100?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to generate passive income by buying dividend shares. Is buying the highest payers on the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a buy following brilliant FY trading numbers?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems shares have failed to ignite following the release of latest financials. But Royston Wild expects the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

The Rio Tinto share price falls as profits decline. Should I buy the stock?

| Charlie Keough

The Rio Tinto share price has slid 2% following the release of its 2023 results. Should this Fool rush in…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Value Shares

The £2bn risk facing the Lloyds share price

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds’ share price has taken a bit of a hit recently. And Edward Sheldon's wondering if this new development could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares hit £5 in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at what's driving Rolls-Royce shares higher, and discusses what it would take for them to hit £5…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 stock I’d buy to target a £2,700 passive income from £20k

| Roland Head

An investment in this FTSE 100 stock could provide a whopping 13.5% passive income in a few years’ time, says…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 17%, there looks a lot of value to me in BP’s share price

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price looks undervalued against its peers, it has a better yield than the FTSE 100 average, and its…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Bill Ackman made $610m last year from 10 growth shares. Here’s how

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the growth shares, including Chipotle and Alphabet, that helped push a whopper payday for the Pershing Square…

Read more »