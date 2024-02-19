Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £5,000 in Nvidia stock at the start of 2023, I’d have this much by now

If I’d invested £5,000 in Nvidia stock at the start of 2023, I’d have this much by now

Nvidia stock is one of the top-performing investments over the past year. AI market growth could mean high profits are just beginning.

Posted by Oliver Rodzianko Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock was worth just $146 on 30 December 2022. At the time of this writing, it’s selling at $726. That’s a gain of 397%.

The company now has a market cap of $1.79trn. To put that into perspective, that’s bigger than Amazon, which has a market cap of $1.76trn. What’s even more surprising is that over the last month alone, the shares have risen 22% in price.

I’m wondering, then, how much would I have if I’d invested £5k in the stock at the start of 2023?

Powerful past performance

My £5,000 invested in Nvidia at the start of 2023 would now be worth £24,850. I can safely say that’s an incredible amount of money to gain in a very short amount of time.

This is no surprise to me, considering Nvidia is one of the world’s most important companies that develops artificial intelligence (AI), including deep and machine learning.

For those who don’t know, Nvidia is helping to advance the ability of technologies to self-teach and even mimic human brain processes to do so.

The company is also a leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology, which is instrumental in advanced gaming, autonomous driving, and elite computer visuals for professionals.

And it has proven itself as one of the most critical companies involved in this based on its financial results. It has grown its earnings at a rate of 173% in just the last year.

Better late than never?

I think Nvidia could grow much more in the future. That’s true even when I consider the over-valuation concerns I have at the moment. After all, the AI market could grow annually by roughly 40% over the next decade, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

However, the shares are priced at 36 times future earnings, but that’s similar to most high-tech companies like Google, Apple, and TSMC.

Nonetheless, I’m making sure not to invest too heavily. I think some diversification is warranted to protect me from any shocks that could hit the whole industry.

For example, worsening US-China relations would be awful for Nvidia shareholders as it is directly related to Taiwan’s TSMC, a focal point of international tensions.

Why I’m not investing right now

I’m not investing now, first, because Nvidia stock is expensive. At $726, I reckon most people would think twice about buying even one share in the business. Especially given the risks I noted above.

However, some brokers offer fractional shares. I think this might be a wise way to get smaller exposure to Nvidia. Personally, while I’m a technology researcher primarily, I tend not to put all my eggs in one basket.

I already own full shares in Tesla, Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Salesforce. Perhaps Nvidia is next to add to my technology portfolio, but at this time, it’s simply on my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Oliver Rodzianko has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could the IAG share price get back above 400p? Here’s what the charts say…

| Mark David Hartley

Down 10% in a year, Mark David Hartley is checking the charts to see if the IAG share price can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will full-year record revenues shoot the Moneysupermarket share price higher?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a close look at how the Moneysupermarket share price could react to its record-setting 2023 annual results.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

As Currys’ share price rockets, here’s another potentially hot UK takeover target!

| Royston Wild

Takeover news has driven Currys' share price through the roof! Here's another FTSE 250 share that Royston Wild thinks could…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

This dividend stock looks like a Warren Buffett fat pitch at 639p

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he thinks HSBC (LON:HSBA) looks like an incredibly attractive dividend stock for his portfolio right now.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7%+ yield but down 22%! Should I buy more after NatWest’s stellar 2023 results?

| Simon Watkins

The bank has posted its biggest profit since 2007, pays a 7.4% yield, and its shares still look very undervalued…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 10% yield but down 22%! This FTSE 100 hidden gem looks a no-brainer buy for me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has one of the highest yields in the index, looks set for major business growth, and…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I think this FTSE 250 stock is simply too good to miss

| Charlie Keough

This Fool already owns this FTSE 250 stock but is keen to increase his position. Here, he explains why he…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 shares I’m targeting to boost my second income

| Charlie Keough

Making a second income is a goal for many investors. Here, this Fool pinpoints two shares he's eyeing to help…

Read more »