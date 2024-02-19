Home » Investing Articles » A 7%+ yield but down 22%! Should I buy more after NatWest’s stellar 2023 results?

A 7%+ yield but down 22%! Should I buy more after NatWest’s stellar 2023 results?

The bank has posted its biggest profit since 2007, pays a 7.4% yield, and its shares still look very undervalued against some of its peers.

Posted by Simon Watkins Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NatWest’s (LSE: NWG) share price rose around 5% at one point on Friday (16 February) on much-better-than-forecast 2023 results.

The bank made its biggest profit since the £10bn it made in 2007, just before the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) began.

The £6.2bn in pre-tax profit was also 20% higher than in 2022 and beat consensus analysts’ forecasts of £6bn.

Positively for shareholders – of which I am one – it also announced a £300m share buyback. These tend to be positive for a stock’s price.

The company also made permanent Paul Thwaite’s former interim position as CEO. So, should I buy more?

The major headwind coming

As a long-term investor nowadays, rather than the investment bank trader I was, I am not troubled about buying a rising stock.

My only concern is whether value remains. A key part of ascertaining this is to look at whether a business looks set for further growth.

In NatWest’s case, I think the answer is yes, but probably not as much as seen in the past year.

Like all major UK banks, it has benefitted from a high net interest margin (NIM). This is the difference between the interest it receives on loans and the rate it pays for deposits. The strong NIM resulted from high interest rates required to combat rising prices.

However, inflation has now fallen from its 11% high in 2022 to around 4%. Analysts’ expectations are that interest rates may have peaked as well. This will bring the banks’ NIMs down, and very probably profits with them.

Strong core business

NatWest lowered its Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) forecast — a key measure of banks’ profitability — from 14%-16% for 2025/26. The 2025 target is now “around 12%” and “greater than 13%” for 2026.

It also expects total income in 2024 to drop to £13bn-£13.5bn, from £14.8bn this year.

However, these figures would still leave a very healthy business, in my view.

Despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the bank only needed to set aside £126m for bad loans. This compared to analysts’ expectations of £242m.

It also increased its deposit base in Q4 by 1.9%.

Undervalued against its peers?

The stock has lost 22% from its 12-month 3 March high of £2.96.

On the key price-to-earnings (P/E) measurement, NatWest trades at just 4.4 against a peer group average of 6.2.

However, Standard Chartered at 10.8 skews the figure, with NatWest slightly higher than Barclays at 4.1 and Lloyds at 4.3, while HSBC Holdings is at 5.5

discounted cash flow analysis shows NatWest shares to be around 59% undervalued at their present price of £2.30. Therefore, a fair value would be about £5.61, although the shares may never reach that price, of course. 

A true high-yield stock

A true high-yield stock is one that offers a return of over 7%, in my view. NatWest — uniquely among the UK’s big banks — fits this bill.

In 2023, the interim dividend was 5.5p and the final dividend was 11.5p.

The 17p total for 2023 gives a yield on the current £2.30 share price of 7.4%.

This high dividend, strong core business, and very undervalued shares in my view, means I will be buying more NatWest stock very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Simon Watkins has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 10% yield but down 22%! This FTSE 100 hidden gem looks a no-brainer buy for me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has one of the highest yields in the index, looks set for major business growth, and…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I think this FTSE 250 stock is simply too good to miss

| Charlie Keough

This Fool already owns this FTSE 250 stock but is keen to increase his position. Here, he explains why he…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 shares I’m targeting to boost my second income

| Charlie Keough

Making a second income is a goal for many investors. Here, this Fool pinpoints two shares he's eyeing to help…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d build a robust beginner portfolio using just FTSE shares and £5k

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how he’d invest £5k to build a new portfolio of FTSE shares in 2024 for both long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£500 spare? Here’s how I’d start investing today

| Charlie Keough

This Fool lays out the methods he'd use to start investing in the stock market with just £500. He also…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares keep on climbing. Here’s why I’m staying away

| Oliver Rodzianko

Rolls-Royce shares have been standouts in the past year for price gains. But Oliver Rodzianko doesn't think the stock is…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

Can the Rolls-Royce share price keep going? Here’s what the experts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the Rolls-Royce share price forecasts from bank analysts, but also adds his own view in deciding what…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Dividend Shares

National Grid shares could rise 31%, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

One broker believes National Grid shares could deliver big returns in the medium term due to a “game changer” in…

Read more »