Home » Investing Articles » Is penny stock Helium One a cheap buy at 2p?

Is penny stock Helium One a cheap buy at 2p?

The Helium One share price has exploded by almost 1,000% in three weeks! Is it too late to buy? Or is this growth just the tip of the iceberg?

Posted by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks are notoriously volatile. But they compensate for that fact by having the potential to deliver explosive returns for investors. And shareholders of Helium One (LSE:HE1) got to experience this first-hand in the last few weeks.

The helium gas exploration business saw its stock price jump from a near-worthless 0.2p in late January to around 2.1p today. That’s a 950% return in about three weeks! To put that into perspective, a £10,000 investment would now be worth over £100,000!

Needless to say, that’s pretty extraordinary. And opportunistic investors are now eying up the business in the hopeful anticipation of another sudden jump. So, at just over 2p a share, is this a dirt-cheap stock worth buying?

What’s going on with the share price?

There are two significant developments that have sparked the surge in Helium One’s market capitalisation. The first is the confirmation that its Itumbula West-1 well has a high concentration of helium and hydrogen gas. For an exploration business, that’s terrific news, and it brings it one step closer to reaching production.

Considering the demand for helium and hydrogen on the rise thanks to the energy, aerospace, and healthcare sectors, the company is on track to potentially becoming a world-leading supplier. If this story pans out as management expects, then the penny stock’s recent performance could be just the tip of the iceberg.

The second important bit of news is that Helium One successfully raised £4.7m by issuing new shares to investors. That’s a nice chunk of change, providing the group with the capital needed to continue developing its helium projects throughout Tanzania.

Explosive potential comes with exceptional risk

As I previously highlighted, penny stocks carry a lot of risk. And Helium One is no exception to this rule. With a practically non-existent revenue stream and exploration costs venturing into the millions, the business is burning through cash very quickly. So much so that the bulk of the newly raised funds aren’t likely to last more than a year.

Pairing this with the group’s financials being too weak for any lenders to offer reasonable terms on debt, investors should expect further equity issues in the future. As such, any investment made today comes with a high probability of dilution.

Of course, this may not matter if Helium One is successful in its mission. Unfortunately, even with the latest drilling results, the Itumbula West-1 site may still be economically unviable to tap into. And if the cost of resource extraction ends up exceeding the sales that can be made, this penny stock could quickly end up crashing as it has done numerous times.

With that in mind, investing in Helium One at this stage involves a lot of speculation. There’s the potential for making a fortune with a sizable investment. However, that comes with a significant risk of the share price dropping to near zero once again if the slightest bit of bad news were to emerge.

Personally, I’m not interested in adding that sort of risk to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to earn hard cash without working for it?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he's aiming to seize current opportunities presented by historically low valuations of some FTSE 100 shares.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 all-star dividend stocks I’d buy for a passive income starter portfolio

| Paul Summers

Charged with starting a portfolio from scratch, Paul Summers knows which stocks he'd prioritise above all others for generating passive…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

If I put £10,150 into this dividend stock, it could pay me a £1,000 yearly second income

| Ben McPoland

This Fool is wondering whether he should start loading up on this FTSE 100 stock to aim for an ultra-high-yield…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My £3-a-day passive income plan works like this

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out how he'd use a few pounds a day to try and build growing passive income streams…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 266 shares of Rio Tinto stock for £1,000 in yearly passive income

| Kevin Godbold

Rio Tinto is set to improve its dividends. Here’s how I’d target a £1,000 annual passive income from buying its…

Read more »

Retirement Articles

3 exceptional investment trusts to consider for a SIPP in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investment trusts can be a great way to get broad exposure to global stock markets within a SIPP. Here are…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Why do FTSE 100 shares look so cheap?

| Charlie Keough

FTSE 100 shares look cheap. But this Fool isn't complaining. Instead, he plans to use now as an opportunity to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying 125 shares in this UK REIT

| Stephen Wright

Despite cash offering strong returns with interest rates high, Stephen Wright thinks UK shares are the way to go for…

Read more »