Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to earn hard cash without working for it?

FTSE 100 shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to earn hard cash without working for it?

Christopher Ruane explains how he’s aiming to seize current opportunities presented by historically low valuations of some FTSE 100 shares.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of earning money without working for it – often known as passive income – has obvious appeal. But could the sort of blue-chip shares seen in the flagship stock market FTSE 100 index pay me the sort of dividends I could use to generate meaningful passive income streams?

I think they could. In fact, in some cases, that is perhaps more likely at this point than at any time in the past decade. Let me explain why.

Historically high yield

As an example, consider Vodafone (LSE: VOD). Well-known as a mobile and data network provider in the UK and a host of markets overseas, the business benefits from a strong brand, large customer base and resilient demand for telecom services.

Yet the FTSE 100 share has fallen to 30-year lows during the past 12 months.

That sort of decline does not usually happen for no reason. I certainly think Vodafone faces risks. It has a lot of debt, for example. It has been selling off businesses in a move that could hurt both revenues and profits in future.

But while a share price fall may not look good for existing shareholders, it does mean that a steady dividend represents a higher percentage of the purchase price than used to be the case.

In other words, while the dividend at Vodafone has been flat for years, the dividend yield has grown. It is now the highest of any FTSE 100 share, at 11.6%.

Passive income opportunity

From the perspective of earning money without working for it, that sort of yield could turn out to be very lucrative for me.

Investing £1,000 in Vodafone shares today ought to earn me around £116 of dividends annually. On top of that passive income potential, if the share price starts to regain some ground again, the value of my holding could grow (though having fallen this far, the shares could keep going down).

I would not buy Vodafone, or any other FTSE 100 share, just for its dividend yield. After all, dividends are never guaranteed. Vodafone has cut its in the past and could do so again.

But as I see it as a strong business selling at an attractive price, I would be happy to buy its shares if I had spare cash. Indeed, I did just that last year. The possibility of big dividends adds to its appeal for me.

Seizing the opportunity

While Vodafone’s double digit yield is unusually high, quite a few FTSE 100 shares also offer atypically high yields at the moment.

Dividend Aristocrat British American Tobacco, for example, yields 9.7%. Its share price in the past 12 months has touched levels last seen well over a decade ago, in 2010.

The tobacco manufacturer has raised its dividend annually since then, meaning the past year has seen a yield on the shares above that available for a long time.

Will such yields last? I do not know. Like Vodafone, British American faces risks to profits, such as declining demand for cigarettes.

But if I could build a portfolio of shares in great companies at attractive prices and earn passive income to boot, I would be happy to do so. In fact, that is exactly what I am doing right now!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 all-star dividend stocks I’d buy for a passive income starter portfolio

| Paul Summers

Charged with starting a portfolio from scratch, Paul Summers knows which stocks he'd prioritise above all others for generating passive…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

If I put £10,150 into this dividend stock, it could pay me a £1,000 yearly second income

| Ben McPoland

This Fool is wondering whether he should start loading up on this FTSE 100 stock to aim for an ultra-high-yield…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My £3-a-day passive income plan works like this

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out how he'd use a few pounds a day to try and build growing passive income streams…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 266 shares of Rio Tinto stock for £1,000 in yearly passive income

| Kevin Godbold

Rio Tinto is set to improve its dividends. Here’s how I’d target a £1,000 annual passive income from buying its…

Read more »

Retirement Articles

3 exceptional investment trusts to consider for a SIPP in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investment trusts can be a great way to get broad exposure to global stock markets within a SIPP. Here are…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Why do FTSE 100 shares look so cheap?

| Charlie Keough

FTSE 100 shares look cheap. But this Fool isn't complaining. Instead, he plans to use now as an opportunity to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying 125 shares in this UK REIT

| Stephen Wright

Despite cash offering strong returns with interest rates high, Stephen Wright thinks UK shares are the way to go for…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’d need this many BT shares to aim for passive income of £10k a year

| Alan Oscroft

BT shares have been a bit of a dilemma. They've provided good income for years, but can the company afford…

Read more »