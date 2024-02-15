Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I’m steering clear of Vodafone shares

Here’s why I’m steering clear of Vodafone shares

Vodafone shares might seem like a screaming buy, but the company is struggling under the weight of a mountain of debt and losing out to competitors.

Posted by Mark Tovey Published
| More on:

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a value investor, it’s hard not to be curious about Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares. With the share price down to levels not seen since the 1990s, and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.34, it’s easy to see flashing ‘buy’ signals.

Imagine if Vodafone could get back to its all-time high of 548p, achieved at the turn of the millennium. Investors who’d bought today would see the value of their shares multiplied by nine. But as the old saying goes: if pigs could fly, we’d all carry umbrellas!

To buy Vodafone shares, I’d need to believe I was looking at a turnaround story. Instead, I see a lumbering, stagnant company struggling to keep up with the pace of change in the telecoms sector.

Debt alarm bells ringing

Firstly, Vodafone’s financial health is under significant strain from its colossal debt, which stands at a staggering 110% of its equity value. This figure towers over the telecom sector’s average debt-to-equity ratio of 80%, highlighting a precarious financial position that could hamper the company’s agility and growth prospects.

Hung up on competition

The competitive landscape presents another formidable challenge for Vodafone. The telecom sector is notorious for its cutthroat competition, and Vodafone is feeling the heat from rivals on multiple fronts.

This is particularly evident in Germany, Vodafone’s largest market. Despite overall growth, the company has seen a decline in service revenue — a 0.1% drop in the first half of FY24 — primarily due to losses in broadband customers. This trend is a clear indicator that Vodafone is struggling to retain its footing in a market that is crucial to its success.

The situation in Italy and Spain adds to the company’s woes. Both markets have witnessed declining quarter-on-quarter results, a testament to the fierce competition that Vodafone is up against. In these key European markets, the company is failing to keep pace with rivals, eroding its market share and undermining its performance. In Spain and Italy, service revenue declined by 2.8% and 1.3% respectively in the first half of FY24.

Turning our gaze to Africa, Vodafone’s position is even less enviable. The high-growth African telecom market is a battleground for market penetration, and here, Vodafone lags significantly behind its FTSE 100 rival, Airtel Africa.

This gap in market penetration is a missed opportunity for Vodafone in a region that is ripe for telecom expansion and could have been a beacon of growth amid its struggles in European markets.

Hold the line

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. The UK market has provided a silver lining for Vodafone, with strengthened service revenue buoyed by consumer price rises and growth in the business segment.

Yet, this glimmer of hope is overshadowed by the broader challenges facing the company. In the UK, Vodafone saw a service revenue increase of 5.2% in Q3 FY24, offering a much-needed piece of positive news amid the company’s broader struggles.

While the company may have its bright spots, the overarching risks and challenges are enough for me to slam the phone down on Vodafone shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

This overlooked UK share is up 37% in a year but still dirt cheap! Should I buy it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hasn't paid enough attention to this UK share that offers both dividends and growth. That will change after…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

I’d start investing with a spare £350 like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks back to consider how he'd start investing for the first time with a few hundred pounds, if…

Read more »

US Stock

Can Nvidia stock hit $1,000 in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia is one of the hottest stocks on the planet today. And Edward Sheldon is wondering if it could rise…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Charticle

Are Lloyds shares undervalued? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a close look at some metrics, including the change in financial ratios, to better understand if Lloyds…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Why this fund manager expects rapid growth from UK small-cap stocks

| Kevin Godbold

Small-cap fund manager George Ensor sees a strong catalyst for Junior UK stocks and this is his fund’s top holding…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Dividend Shares

These UK dividend stocks yield 10% or more. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend stocks have some of the highest yields in the FTSE 100. Edward Sheldon looks at whether they are…

Read more »

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

A 5.5% yield but down 15%! National Grid shares look like a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

Seemingly undervalued National Grid shares offer a 5.5% yield that may well go higher and the firm can make money…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Would I buy Aston Martin or Ferrari shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

There's been a huge contrast in the returns from these two luxury carmakers. Which one is the better buy today…

Read more »