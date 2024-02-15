Here’s why I’m steering clear of Vodafone shares

Vodafone shares might seem like a screaming buy, but the company is struggling under the weight of a mountain of debt and losing out to competitors.

As a value investor, it’s hard not to be curious about Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares. With the share price down to levels not seen since the 1990s, and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.34, it’s easy to see flashing ‘buy’ signals.

Imagine if Vodafone could get back to its all-time high of 548p, achieved at the turn of the millennium. Investors who’d bought today would see the value of their shares multiplied by nine. But as the old saying goes: if pigs could fly, we’d all carry umbrellas!

To buy Vodafone shares, I’d need to believe I was looking at a turnaround story. Instead, I see a lumbering, stagnant company struggling to keep up with the pace of change in the telecoms sector.

Debt alarm bells ringing

Firstly, Vodafone’s financial health is under significant strain from its colossal debt, which stands at a staggering 110% of its equity value. This figure towers over the telecom sector’s average debt-to-equity ratio of 80%, highlighting a precarious financial position that could hamper the company’s agility and growth prospects.

Hung up on competition

The competitive landscape presents another formidable challenge for Vodafone. The telecom sector is notorious for its cutthroat competition, and Vodafone is feeling the heat from rivals on multiple fronts.

This is particularly evident in Germany, Vodafone’s largest market. Despite overall growth, the company has seen a decline in service revenue — a 0.1% drop in the first half of FY24 — primarily due to losses in broadband customers. This trend is a clear indicator that Vodafone is struggling to retain its footing in a market that is crucial to its success.

The situation in Italy and Spain adds to the company’s woes. Both markets have witnessed declining quarter-on-quarter results, a testament to the fierce competition that Vodafone is up against. In these key European markets, the company is failing to keep pace with rivals, eroding its market share and undermining its performance. In Spain and Italy, service revenue declined by 2.8% and 1.3% respectively in the first half of FY24.

Turning our gaze to Africa, Vodafone’s position is even less enviable. The high-growth African telecom market is a battleground for market penetration, and here, Vodafone lags significantly behind its FTSE 100 rival, Airtel Africa.

This gap in market penetration is a missed opportunity for Vodafone in a region that is ripe for telecom expansion and could have been a beacon of growth amid its struggles in European markets.

Hold the line

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. The UK market has provided a silver lining for Vodafone, with strengthened service revenue buoyed by consumer price rises and growth in the business segment.

Yet, this glimmer of hope is overshadowed by the broader challenges facing the company. In the UK, Vodafone saw a service revenue increase of 5.2% in Q3 FY24, offering a much-needed piece of positive news amid the company’s broader struggles.

While the company may have its bright spots, the overarching risks and challenges are enough for me to slam the phone down on Vodafone shares.