Home » Investing Articles » At £39.30, I think this top FTSE 250 share could be 20% undervalued!

At £39.30, I think this top FTSE 250 share could be 20% undervalued!

The FTSE 100’s big banks like Lloyds might look like brilliant value on paper. But I’d rather load up on this fast-growing FTSE 250 banking stock today.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 250-listed Bank of Georgia Group (LSE:BGEO) has been one of the UK’s best-performing banking stocks of the past year. At £39.30 per share, the emerging market bank has risen an impressive 47% in value during the last 12 months.

Yet at current prices I believe Bank of Georgia shares look massively undervalued. As well as trading on a rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the firm’s dividend yield soars above the banking industry average.

Here’s why I’m looking to buy shares in the bank when I next have cash to invest.

20% discount

At today’s prices, Bank of Georgia shares trade on a forward P/E ratio of 4.3 times. This reading is lower than the ratios of each of the London Stock Exchange‘s six biggest banks, as illustrated below.

CompanyForward P/E ratio
Lloyds Banking Group6 times
Barclays4.6 times
NatWest Group5.6 times
HSBC Holdings6.2 times
Standard Chartered5 times
Banco Santander5.3 times

The table includes UK high street banks Lloyds, Barclays, and NatWest, as well as other emerging-market-focused operators HSBC, StanChart, and Santander.

But just how undervalued are Bank of Georgia shares compared with those of its sector peers? Well the average P/E ratio across those six firms stands at 5.5 times for their current financial years.

To bring the Georgian bank up to that industry average, it would need to be trading at £49.40 per share. This suggests that the business is undervalued by a hefty 20%.

Huge dividend yield

That’s a pretty decent discount, in my opinion. But this is not all. Bank of Georgia’s sector-busting dividend yields increases its attraction as a value banking stock.

CompanyForward dividend yield
Lloyds Banking Group7.7%
Barclays6.8%
NatWest Group7.3%
HSBC Holdings10.2%
Standard Chartered3.9%
Banco Santander5.5%

The average forward yield for those six banks sits at 6.9%. Bank of Georgia, meanwhile, offers up a tasty 8.8% yield for 2024. Only HSBC, with its 10%+ dividend yield, beats the FTSE 250 company on this metric.

Why I’d buy Bank of Georgia shares

Buying banking shares can be risky in economically challenging times like these. Credit impairments can reach uncomfortable levels, while loan growth can stall as consumers and businesses tighten the purse strings.

But Bank of Georgia’s resilience in these tough times provides some reassurance going forwards. This is thanks to the ongoing strength of the Eurasian country’s economy, and the low rate of product penetration there, which is driving financial product demand.

The FTSE 250 firm’s latest financials showed operating income up 32% between January and September. This drove pre-tax profit 38% higher from the same 2022 period.

UK-focused companies like Lloyds can only dream of this sort of growth. And these favourable conditions are tipped to endure for Bank of Georgia over a long-term horizon, too.

I’m also encouraged by the bank’s plans to expand into other fast-growing regions. Just today (15 February) it announced its intention to acquire Armenia’s Ameriabank, giving it a foothold in another underpenetrated market.

While it isn’t without risks, I think Bank of Georgia is a brilliant value stock right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could soar once economic turbulence ends!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool reckons these growth stocks could benefit once volatility dissipates, and now could be a great time to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the IAG share price a bargain hiding in plain sight?

| Alan Oscroft

The International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price just hasn't recovered from the shocks of the past few years. That could…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing For Beginners

The UK is in a recession! When is the right time to snap up some cheap shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's looking to buy cheap shares now despite UK growth nosediving, along with a specific example…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Am I missing out if I don’t buy Microsoft stock?

| Mark Tovey

Microsoft stock is 13% overvalued, according to an expert analysis. Despite its AI head start and impressive growth rates, I’m…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I plan to retire early with £1,000 a month of passive income

| Mark David Hartley

It’s easier than you think to secure a comfortable early retirement. My plan is to build a passive income stream…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 contrasting FTSE income stocks investors should consider snapping up!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Income stocks paying dividends are an enticing prospect. Our writer breaks down two options for investors to take a closer…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

At 3.4x earnings and a yield of 7.5%, is this value stock unmissable?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor digs deeper into this potentially lucrative value stock with its enticing valuation, dividend yield, and growth prospects.

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

This high-flying FTSE 100 stock should easily survive a UK recession

| Ben McPoland

Some FTSE 100 stocks are more likely than others to shrug off an economic downturn. Here's one that looks like…

Read more »