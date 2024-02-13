Home » Investing Articles » 2 penny stocks I’m thinking of buying to hold all the way to 2034!

2 penny stocks I’m thinking of buying to hold all the way to 2034!

I think these penny stocks could deliver huge returns over the next decade. Here’s why I’m thinking of adding them to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in penny stocks is a high-risk, high-reward strategy that can pay off handsomely for experienced share pickers.

Prices of such low-cost growth shares can be prone to periods of extreme turbulence. But ownership of them over the long term can provide exceptional (and in some cases life-changing) returns. Many global giants like Apple, Tesla and Amazon all spent time trading in penny stock territory before taking off.

With this in mind, here are two cheap shares I’m considering buying for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings

Building materials suppliers like Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE:MBH) have been casualties of the recent housing market cooldown. But as demand for homes picks up again now could be a good time to open a position.

The UK’s homes market isn’t out of the woods yet as the economy slows and high interest rates remain. But recent Halifax data showing house prices in January rising for the fourth successive month indicates the tide may be turning.

Michelmersh’s share price has risen strongly on the back of this encouraging data. But on paper it still looks dirt cheap, trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.9 times.

The long-term outlook for the brickmaker remains a compelling one. Housebuilding activity is tipped to ramp up over the next decade as pressure on politicians to solve the property crisis grows. Research institute Centre for Cities says that 654,000 new homes per year are needed to 2033 to fix the housing deficit.

Brickmakers like Michelmersh will also benefit from ongoing demand from the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) market. The UK has has the oldest housing stock in Europe (if not the world), which in turn means constant need for updating and restoration.

Kodal Minerals

Investing in commodity stocks can be a bumpy ride when conditions in end markets worsen. Take lithium miner Kodal Minerals (LSE:KOD), whose share price has slumped due to slowing sales of battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs).

I think recent weakness could represent an attractive buying opportunity, however. This penny stock — which is developing the Bougouni mine in Mali — could still deliver stunning profits growth when its flagship asset is up and running.

EV sales have hit a bump in the road recently. But demand for low-carbon technologies is still tipped to soar over the long term as the fight against climate change intensifies and lawmakers take steps to encourage product adoption. Sales of EVs should also recover as charging infrastructure steadily improves.

Predicted EV sales through to 2028.
Predicted EV sales through to 2028. Source: Statista

I like Kodal in particular because of the quality of its African asset. High-grade Bougouni could produce up to 220,000 tonnes of lithium-rich spodumene each year based on current estimates.

An added bonus is that Kodal received $100m from stakeholder Hainan Mining to fully finance the mine’s development. Getting projects like this off up and running is complicated and expensive work. So having the backing of a major partner like this helps reduce the risk to investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m snapping up undervalued dividend shares

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to build wealth by buying dividend shares. Here, he details how he plans to do it and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Tesla share price is down 24% this year! Can it remain in the Magnificent 7?

| Mark David Hartley

With the Tesla share price crashing, it could lose its place in the Magnificent 7. I’m considering which S&P 500…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I think now could be a smart time to shop in the FTSE 250

| Charlie Keough

After a slow start to 2024, this Fool thinks now could be a savvy time to look for bargains in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 attractive UK growth stock for 2024 and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

City analysts predict strong earnings ahead for this growth stock and there’s a decent dividend for investors to collect too.

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Growth Shares

The ITM Power share price is rising again. Should I buy the stock now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

On the back of good news, the ITM Power share price has risen more than 40% in just a few…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing For Beginners

I’d buy these two shares if we get a stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains a couple of stocks on his watchlist that he'd look to buy if we saw some volatility…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How to find 10-baggers (10x returns) in the stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If someone's goal is to increase their capital in the stock market tenfold, there are certain things to look for…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in NIO stock 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The NIO stock price has slumped in the past few years. But looking at revenue growth prospects, I'm wondering if…

Read more »