Home » Investing Articles » I’d target a £1,000 passive income from £10k with this FTSE high yielder

I’d target a £1,000 passive income from £10k with this FTSE high yielder

This FTSE 100 dividend stock offers a 10% yield. Roland Head explains why it’s one of his top picks for passive income right now.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Generating a passive income from dividend stocks is a big part of my investment strategy.

Receiving a share of my companies’ profits in cash each year gives me a choice. I can withdraw the cash straight away, or use it to buy more shares in order to give my future income a boost.

Why choose shares for passive income?

Of course, dividends are never guaranteed and share prices can always fall. This means that investing in dividend stocks for passive income is not a direct substitute for the security of cash savings and other fixed income investments.

On the other hand, successful companies may be able to increase their dividends over time. If this happens, then their share prices may also rise, over longer periods. As I am still a long way from retirement, this kind of growth opportunity is definitely an attraction for me.

The FTSE 100’s top yielder

One income stock that’s on my radar right now is FTSE 100 life insurer Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX). This £5bn business is actually the second-highest yielding share in the FTSE 100 based on 2024 broker forecasts, with a dividend yield of just over 10%.

This means that an investment of £10,000 today could provide an annual income of around £1,000.

I should point out that I would not always buy the highest-yielding shares on the market. Sometimes, such high yields are a sign that trouble is coming down the line. A cut may be likely.

I’m not worried about Phoenix, though. I’ve followed this company for several years and have been consistently impressed by the way it has met its financial targets and delivered steady dividend growth.

Why is Phoenix so cheap?

You might wonder why Phoenix shares are so cheap. I think there are a couple of reasons.

The first is simply that this sector of the market is out of favour at the moment. Legal & General and Aviva both offer yields over 8%. (I think they’re cheap, too.)

The other thing to remember about Phoenix is that part of its business involves buying existing insurance policies and running them to completion. This side of the business could, theoretically, dry up at some point in the future.

However, management aren’t blind to this risk. The group is steadily expanding its new business operations, including selling products under the Standard Life brand.

A recent update from the company confirmed that new business net fund flows rose by around 80% last year, to £7bn. The company said this means it has met its 2025 target for cash generation from new business two years earlier than planned.

The company’s workplace pensions business also seems to be doing well. Phoenix says that the net value of pensions scheme assets transferred into the business rose to £4.5bn last year, from £2.4bn in 2022.

What I’d do now

Phoenix shares aren’t without risk. But this business has a strong track record, in my view. I think the shares look very reasonably valued at current levels.

If I didn’t already have enough exposure to this sector, I would definitely consider adding Phoenix to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The best (and worst) performers on the FTSE 250 last week

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the biggest movers on the FTSE 250 during the week ended 9 February. Overall, the index…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Never mind buy-to-let! I’m investing in FTSE shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite the popularity of rental real estate, FTSE shares like this one may offer far more promising opportunities for long-term…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

History suggests the stock market will do this after the next UK general election in 2024

| Ben McPoland

What might happen to the stock market after the next general election? Ben McPoland takes a look and highlights one…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is the British American Tobacco share price too good to pass on?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the lookout for value shares. At its current share price, could British American Tobacco be a…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of this 9.5%-yielding FTSE 100 gem after 2023 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock posted good 2023 results, looks undervalued against its peers, and pays a high dividend that could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce’s share price is still over £3! Have I missed a golden opportunity?

| Simon Watkins

Despite Rolls-Royce’s dramatic share price rise, the stock still looks undervalued to me, and the company is targeting major growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which is my number-one FTSE 100 housebuilder?

| James Beard

After a shock announcement, Barratt Developments will overtake Taylor Wimpey as the FTSE 100's largest builder. But should I buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At 64p, I think the Vodafone share price could be 85% undervalued!

| James Beard

With the Vodafone share price continuing to disappoint, our writer's trying to work out what the telecoms giant will be…

Read more »