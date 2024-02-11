Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £200 a month and target a £12,251 second income

Here’s how I’d invest £200 a month and target a £12,251 second income

Millions of us invest so that one day we can take a second income. Dr James Fox underlines his strategy, and the stocks he’s investing in.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are plenty of ways to earn a second income, especially if we believe all the adverts shared across social media. While I’ll dabble in currency trading, my preference is to invest in stocks today for a second income in the future.

Three core tips

So just how can we turn a monthly contribution, like £200, into a significant second income? Well, here are three core tips I incorporate into my investing strategy.

Firstly, I’d be using a Stocks and Shares ISA. That’s because the ISA wrapper allows me to benefit from the appreciation of stock values and receive dividends without paying tax. This is hugely important as I look to build my £200 a month into a much larger portfolio. It’s even more important when I want to drawdown a second income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Then next step is reinvesting. Reinvesting what my portfolio earns allowing me to benefit from something called compound returns. This is simply the process of earnings interest on my interest. And the longer I reinvest for, the faster it grows. Just look at how £10 a month grows over 50 years.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

And finally, it’s about making sensible investment decisions. The reality is, many novice investors can lose money. It’s not about choosing companies we like, but picking stocks based on research and sound investment advice.

Investing for growth

Most of my recent investments have been growth focused. That’s because I’m looking at earning a second income in 20 years or so, and that’s reflected in the nature of the stocks I’ve picked.

Here’s my investments over the past six months. As we can see, they tend to be growth-oriented companies.

PickPerformance
Abercrombie19%
AppLovin17.9%
Burberry-20%
Celestica 27.7%
Dorain LPG-20.1%
GigaCloud Technology30.7%
Meta52.1%
Nvidia41.8%
Powell Industries55.9%
Rolls-Royce31%

Investing for income

Let’s assume I’m able to actualise an annual average return of 10%. In other words, my investments grow by 10% each year. Assuming I’m starting with nothing and investing £200 a month, after 20 years I’d have £153,139.

So if I wanted to turn that into a second income, I’d ideally be investing in dividend-paying stocks. One of my top dividend stocks is Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX). It’s not hugely exciting, but offers investors an enticing 9.7% dividend yield.

It’s actually the biggest dividend-paying insurance stock on the FTSE 100, and insurance companies tend to be fairly strong when it comes to yields. That’s largely because they’re established companies with little need to reinvest for growth, and their stable cash flows make dividend payments easier.

The company certainly could have a stronger dividend coverage ratio. It currently stands at 1.6 times, which means earnings are equal to 1.6 times the dividend payments. Normally, a ratio of two times is considered strong.

Nonetheless, this is the type of no-thrills stock I’d be looking to in order to help me turn my £153,139 into a second income. Of course, if I put all my money in Phoenix Group, I’d receive around £15,000 a year and, hopefully, this figure would grow as well-run companies increase their dividend payments over time.

However, it’s prudent to invest in a broad array of stocks. So at best, I could probably actualise a yield of 8%. Meaning my £153,139 could generate £12,251 annually.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co., AppLovin Corp, Burberry Group plc, Celestica Inc, Dorian LPG, GigaCloud Technology, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Powell Industries Inc. Rolls-Royce Plc, and Phoenix Group Holdings plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I’d buy 20,618 shares of this high-yield FTSE stock for £150 a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks this FTSE 250 dividend stock looks like a very attractive candidate to try and generate passive income…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

3 top UK AI stocks to buy for the artificial intelligence boom

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The artificial intelligence revolution has well and truly started. But what are the best UK AI stocks to buy for…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

This super stock could pay a 15.5% dividend yield!

| Dr. James Fox

This company operates in a sector where earnings are surging amid geopolitical upheaval, and pays one excellent dividend yield.

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I’d invest £500 a month in FTSE 100 dividend shares to aim for a million

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon the outlook for the FTSE 100 is better now than it's been for years. It could be a…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Can I bank on Lloyds shares recovering or is it dead money?

| Dr. James Fox

Investors are clearly wary of UK banks and Lloyds shares are testament to that. However, it has some great metrics…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 gem I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

With Halma shares back at their 2020 levels, Stephen Wright sees an opportunity for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

With no savings, here’s how I’d invest £1,000 a month to aim for £31,300 in annual passive income

| Stephen Wright

Starting from nothing, Stephen Wright thinks UK dividend stocks might make earning £31,300 in passive income easier than it first…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

With an 8.5% yield and selling 79% below its 10-year high, I like this FTSE 250 company

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks this FTSE 250 business might be a good buy for him. He says it could be undervalued,…

Read more »