Home » Investing Articles » What’s happening with the Unilever share price?

What’s happening with the Unilever share price?

After months of falling sales volumes, the Unilever share price is now rising as it starts getting things back on track. Time to consider buying?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Unilever plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Unilever (LSE:ULVR) share price jumped today (8 February) as its full-year results didn’t disappoint. The stock’s been on a downward trajectory throughout most of 2023 as demand for premium products suffered in light of inflation.

With families opting for cheaper alternatives, sales volumes have been slowly shrinking. Or at least, they were until now.

Volumes are finally rising again

During the first three quarters of 2023, overall sales volumes fell by 0.2%, 0.2%, and 0.6% in sequence. Management was able to offset this impact through price hikes, enabling overall underlying sales growth to continue moving in the right direction.

Successfully exercising its pricing power is obviously an encouraging sign. After all, it’s a strong signal that consumers are happy to pay a premium for Unilever’s brands with a reputation for quality, even during a cost-of-living crisis.

However, even the most popular brands in the world have a limit on how much they can charge. That’s why it’s critical to pursue good volume performance as well.

Fortunately, it seems management has done just that. In an encouraging turn of events, sales volumes in the fourth quarter jumped 1.8%, elevating the full-year level into positive territory, albeit by just 0.2%. As such, total underlying sales growth landed 7% ahead of management’s 5% target, providing a pleasant surprise for investors.

In terms of reported results, total turnover did shrink 0.8% to €59.6bn (£50.9bn). However, this slide ultimately stemmed from unfavourable foreign exchange rates rather than a fundamental problem with its products.

A closer look at divisions

Across all its segments, Beauty & Wellbeing appears to be leading the charge, helping drive up full-year figures ahead of expectations.

Q4 Underlying Sales GrowthQ4 Underlying Volume GrowthFull-Year Underlying Sales GrowthFull-Year Underlying Volume Growth
Beauty & Wellbeing7.9%6.3%8.3%4.4%
Personal Care6.4%2.5%8.9%3.2%
Home Care1.7%0.8%5.9%-0.9%
Nutrition4.7%-1.1%7.7%-2.2%
Ice Cream-0.4%-0.8%2.3%-6.0%

However, as encouraging as these results are, they’re not without blemishes. Across all its segments, Unilever is having to tackle increasing levels of competition from private-label manufactures, especially in Europe and the United States.

As a consequence, the firm’s market share is actually shrinking. Despite setting a goal of 50%, control in the second quarter of 2023 stood at 41% before shrinking to 38% in Q3 and now 37% in Q4.

Needless to say, that’s not the sort of trend investors want to see. Management has said it’s moving quickly to address this growing problem. Yet the details regarding its plan to recapture market share are so far few and far between.

The bottom line

Overall, these latest results came with a sigh of relief for many investors as Unilever and its share price appear to be getting back on track. Pairing this with a relatively cheap price-to-earnings multiple of 14 suggests the stock could be a buying opportunity for investors seeking to diversify their portfolio into the consumer products space, I feel.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

£13k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1,487 a month

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates how investors can set themselves up for early retirement with passive income from a portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

This dividend stock blew me away

| Gordon Best

Not many firms have a dividend as high as 7.2%, and even fewer have fundamentals this strong. This dividend stock…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

As the AstraZeneca share price dips on results day, I ask if the stock is too high

| Alan Oscroft

Earnings are up in 2023, but the AstraZeneca share price just fell. Is the love affair with the Covid vaccine…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The British American Tobacco share price rises on news of a possible £12bn windfall

| Roland Head

British American Tobacco could be a stock to consider at the current share price, says Roland Head. He believes the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 company could be more than 30% undervalued

| Gordon Best

Many companies in the FTSE 100 are looking like opportunities, but with strong fundamentals, and real growth potential, this one…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds dividend keep growing at 20%?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the Lloyds dividend could keep growing from here, but perhaps at a slower rate. So will he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with BT shares?

| Charlie Keough

Even though BT shares now look dirt cheap, this Fool is still hesitant to add the stock to his portfolio.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Unilever shares: the best bargain buy in the FTSE 100?

| Paul Summers

Investors are cheering the latest set of full-year numbers from FTSE 100 giant Unilever. Paul Summers wonders whether it might…

Read more »