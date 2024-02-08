Home » Investing Articles » The British American Tobacco share price rises on news of a possible £12bn windfall

The British American Tobacco share price rises on news of a possible £12bn windfall

British American Tobacco could be a stock to consider at the current share price, says Roland Head. He believes the 9.5% dividend yield looks safe.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: British American Tobacco

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) share price rose after the FTSE 100 heavyweight reported its 2023 results on 8 February.

I think the 9.5% dividend yield looks safe, but British American Tobacco’s numbers revealed a slightly more mixed picture in other areas.

Is now the right time to consider buying shares in the firm? Here’s what I think.

Out with the old, in with the new!

British American Tobacco has been pushing hard to develop its New Categories business in recent years. This includes Vuse vapes and Velo modern oral pouches.

Sales of New Categories products rose 16% to £3.4bn last year and this division became profitable for the first time – albeit with only a modest £17m contribution to group profits.

Unfortunately, this progress was offset by a big downgrade to the long-term outlook for the company’s main US cigarette brands.

When it acquired control of rival Reynolds American in 2017, the deal gave the group ownership of well-known US cigarette brands such as Camel and Newport.

Management now says that a weaker outlook for the US cigarette market since the pandemic means these brands aren’t worth as much as they used to be.

As a result, it has cut the carrying value of the Reynolds brands from £83bn to £56bn – a drop of £27.3bn.

More interestingly, I think, it now expects these brands to have “a useful economic life not exceeding 30 years”. Previously, they were expected to have an indefinite life.

Should shareholders be worried?

This change shouldn’t affect British American’s near-term cash generation. The group generated £8.3bn of surplus cash last year — enough to cover the £5bn dividend and repay a chunk of debt.

CEO Tadeu Marroco’s guidance for the next five years is that the business will generate £40bn of free cash flow – that’s around £8bn per year.

I think this should continue to support the dividend, but it does suggest that Marroco does not expect to deliver any overall growth in that time.

In reality, I think the long-term future for tobacco in developed markets is always going to be uncertain. Smoking rates are unlikely to rise again, in my view.

Fortunately, British American has another little-known asset it may be able to sell, that could be worth as much as £12bn!

A £12bn windfall?

It’s the largest shareholder in ITC, India’s largest cigarette manufacturer.

ITC is listed on the Indian stock exchange and currently has a market cap of about £51bn. This means that the UK-listed firm’s 23.9% shareholding could be worth around £12bn today.

That’s equivalent to around £5 per British American Tobacco share, or about 20% of the group’s current market capitalisation.

Its shareholding in ITC can be traced back to “the early 1900s” and won’t be simple to untangle. But Marroco says the company is working hard “to give us the flexibility to monetise some of our shareholding”.

A partial sale seems likely to me. This could fund a big shareholder return or cut debt.

Are the shares a buy?

The shares are currently trading on less than seven times forecast earnings for 2024, with a 9.5% dividend yield.

I think the risks are already reflected in the price. In my view, the shares are likely to be a decent buy to consider at current levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

£13k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1,487 a month

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates how investors can set themselves up for early retirement with passive income from a portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

This dividend stock blew me away

| Gordon Best

Not many firms have a dividend as high as 7.2%, and even fewer have fundamentals this strong. This dividend stock…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

As the AstraZeneca share price dips on results day, I ask if the stock is too high

| Alan Oscroft

Earnings are up in 2023, but the AstraZeneca share price just fell. Is the love affair with the Covid vaccine…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 company could be more than 30% undervalued

| Gordon Best

Many companies in the FTSE 100 are looking like opportunities, but with strong fundamentals, and real growth potential, this one…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds dividend keep growing at 20%?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the Lloyds dividend could keep growing from here, but perhaps at a slower rate. So will he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with BT shares?

| Charlie Keough

Even though BT shares now look dirt cheap, this Fool is still hesitant to add the stock to his portfolio.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Unilever shares: the best bargain buy in the FTSE 100?

| Paul Summers

Investors are cheering the latest set of full-year numbers from FTSE 100 giant Unilever. Paul Summers wonders whether it might…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

The Arm share price is rocketing! Should I scramble to buy the stock or wait?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Arm Holdings share price just soared after the company posted its third-quarter earnings. Here, Edward Sheldon takes a look…

Read more »