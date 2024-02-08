Home » Investing Articles » Is the Capita share price a value opportunity or a trap I should avoid?

Is the Capita share price a value opportunity or a trap I should avoid?

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at whether the Capita share price could be an opportunity for him at its present low valuation.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Capita (LSE:CPI) share price is down over 95% from its high. So, I’m wondering whether this presents an opportunity for me or not.

To find out, I took a close look at the company’s operations and financial statements. Here’s what I discovered to inform my decision.

The risks I see

Capita shares really started to crash in 2016. This was largely due to it reporting a net loss of £58m for that year. In 2017, the firm reported even worse negative earnings of £117m.

The company’s revenue has also decreased from $4.7bn in 2015 to £3bn for the last 12 months. Therefore, it’s safe to say it’s not growing!

In April 2023, Capita admitted that it had client and staff data stolen in a cyber attack, thought to cost the firm up to £25m. This came at a time when it had lost £68m for the first half of that year.

To recover from such an incident takes more than just cash, however. It also takes reputation salvaging, particularly over its cyber security approach. The event may have also affected investor sentiment over its shares for the worse in the long term.

The valuation

Capita has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around just 3.4 at the moment. That ratio is very competitive with the wider business services industry, where the median P/E ratio is around 17.

Over the last 10 years, Capita had a P/E ratio of around 15. Therefore, it’s also cheap compared to past valuations.

So, does this mean the shares are worth me buying? I would say not necessarily. The reason is that sometimes a P/E ratio can be very low because investors at large have lost faith in the company.

With Captia’s revenues so steeply in decline and its earnings results quite volatile, I’m hesitant to see this as a viable value investment for me.

Maybe a turnaround opportunity

While I don’t think the shares look like the most compelling investment at this time, even given the lower-than-usual valuation, the company is restructuring in an effort to strengthen its operations and financial results.

Following its transformation completed in 2021, notable results included improving revenue, turning a previous year’s loss into a profit, and achieving positive free cash flow. Also, it reported increased customer and employee satisfaction.

Therefore, there’s evidence to suggest that the company could be able to generate better results from here on out. However, it’s not guaranteed by any means, and I think there might be much more reliable investments for me to consider elsewhere.

Not on my watchlist

Capita isn’t a perfect business, and the problems it has faced in the past and its long-term revenue trajectory make me sceptical about becoming a shareholder.

Warren Buffett taught me from his public speeches that investing isn’t just about value. He says it’s also about buying a portion of great businesses. Capita doesn’t seem to fit the latter description for me, so I’m passing on the shares, even with the low valuation at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

I might buy these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks for a LARGE passive income!

| Royston Wild

These UK blue-chip shares seem to carry exceptional all-round value at current prices. Is now the time for our writer…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into a £21,366 passive income with FTSE 250 shares!

| Royston Wild

Many Stocks and Shares ISA investors have made fortunes by buying FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares. Here's how I…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

I’d invest £570 a month in FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to aim for a million!

| Royston Wild

FTSE 100 shares can be a great way to build wealth. Royston Wild describes how he plans to make money…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Top Stocks

4 ETFs Fools own in their Stocks and Shares ISA

| The Motley Fool Staff

It's worth considering more than stocks and shares in an S&S ISA! Some ETFs can offer exposure in unique ways...

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares paying huge passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

For lovers of powerful passive income, these two FTSE 100 shares pay out cash of 9% and 10.4% a year.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Market Movers

PZ Cussons’ share price plummets 18% on profit warning! Is this a buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

The PZ Cussons share price has slumped again as issues in Nigeria hit revenues and profits. Is the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is the Capita share price a potential bargain or a value trap?

| Sumayya Mansoor

The Capita share price is near all-time lows. Our writer wonders whether, is it worth buying some shares or would…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: 1 I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer, Sumayya Mansoor, breaks down two FTSE 100 shares and explains why she’s bullish on one, and bearish on…

Read more »