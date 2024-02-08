Home » Investing Articles » I might buy these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks for a LARGE passive income!

I might buy these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks for a LARGE passive income!

These UK blue-chip shares seem to carry exceptional all-round value at current prices. Is now the time for our writer to buy them for his ISA?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lacklustre start to 2024 means the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes remain packed with exceptional value stocks.

I’m currently building a list of cheap blue-chip shares to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA. And I’m giving close attention to two shares that trade on low forward earnings multiples and carry huge dividend yields: Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) and Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD).

CompanyForward P/E ratioForward dividend yield
Vistry Group11.2 times4.9%
Vodafone Group9.9 times11.1%

Buying undervalued stocks give me a chance to enjoy market-beating capital gains. The theory is that they will soar in price once the market wises up to their cheapness.

I also like Vistry and Vodafone shares as they could give me a chance to supercharge my passive income. If broker forecasts prove correct, then £10,000 invested equally across them could provide me with dividends of £800 in 2024. And I’m confident they will steadily grow their dividends over time, too.

Here’s why I’m considering adding them to my ISA today.

Time to buy?

I’ve been reluctant to add to my existing stake in Britain’s housebuilders over the past year as the housing market has slumped. While the challenge isn’t over yet, recent encouraging data suggests that an upturn is coming. So I’m thinking of adding some Vistry Group shares to my portfolio.

Latest house price data from Halifax showed average residential prices in the UK increase 2.5% in January. This was the biggest annual increase for exactly a year, the building society said, and represented the fourth consecutive rise.

Housebuyer appetite is improving as inflationary pressures recede and mortgage products become more affordable. And it’s being felt on the ground by the country’s largest housebuilders.

Barratt, for instance, said on Wednesday (7 February) that “we have seen early signs of improvement in both reservation rates and buyer sentiment” since the beginning of the year. This follows Vistry’s announcement in January that last year’s profits would top expectations thanks to “a strong run into the year end“.

I’m confident that Vistry will deliver strong returns over the long term as Britain’s growing population drives demand for newbuild properties. And with the outlook improving, now could be a good time to open a position.

Double-digit yields

At 11.1%, Vodafone shares currently carry the largest dividend yield on the FTSE 100 today. In fact this yield blasts past the index’s 3.9% forward average.

But as a potential investor, I’m conscious that the final dividend the telecoms giant pays could fall short of forecasts. This reflects speculation over future cash flows that could see Vodafone overhaul its dividend policy.

That said, I’m also aware that rumours of dividend cuts have long been circulating. And yet Vodafone has still kept its full-year payout locked at 9 euro cents per share since 2019.

Encouragingly, the company’s cash flows remain formidable. And, pleasingly, conditions are improving in core markets like Germany. With restructuring also underway, and the firm embarking on asset sales to boost the balance sheet, I think there’s a good chance Vodafone will keep dividends stable over the short term.

And even if dividends are rebased, I’m confident shareholder payouts will still beat that FTSE 100 average by a massive margin.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Developments Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is the Capita share price a value opportunity or a trap I should avoid?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at whether the Capita share price could be an opportunity for him at its present…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into a £21,366 passive income with FTSE 250 shares!

| Royston Wild

Many Stocks and Shares ISA investors have made fortunes by buying FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares. Here's how I…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

I’d invest £570 a month in FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to aim for a million!

| Royston Wild

FTSE 100 shares can be a great way to build wealth. Royston Wild describes how he plans to make money…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Top Stocks

4 ETFs Fools own in their Stocks and Shares ISA

| The Motley Fool Staff

It's worth considering more than stocks and shares in an S&S ISA! Some ETFs can offer exposure in unique ways...

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares paying huge passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

For lovers of powerful passive income, these two FTSE 100 shares pay out cash of 9% and 10.4% a year.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Market Movers

PZ Cussons’ share price plummets 18% on profit warning! Is this a buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

The PZ Cussons share price has slumped again as issues in Nigeria hit revenues and profits. Is the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is the Capita share price a potential bargain or a value trap?

| Sumayya Mansoor

The Capita share price is near all-time lows. Our writer wonders whether, is it worth buying some shares or would…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: 1 I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer, Sumayya Mansoor, breaks down two FTSE 100 shares and explains why she’s bullish on one, and bearish on…

Read more »