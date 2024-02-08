Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » I sold Nvidia stock when it hit $689. Here’s why

I sold Nvidia stock when it hit $689. Here’s why

Already this year, Nvidia stock is up more than 40%. Given this rise, Edward Sheldon has been taking some profits off the table.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of my favourite stocks. However, when the share price spiked up to $689 earlier this week, I hit the ‘sell’ button and banked some profits.

Here, I’ll explain why I sold. I’ll also explain my strategy with this stock now.

Why I offloaded the shares

There are several reasons I sold Nvidia at $689.

First, the stock had had an incredible run. Year to date, it was up 39%. That’s after a gain of 239% last year. A near-40% gain in a little over a month seemed a bit excessive to me.

Second, the share price had ‘gone exponential’ (i.e. straight up). That’s always dangerous. In my experience, when a stock goes up like this, it often comes crashing back down.

Third, I wanted to manage my risk. After the recent share price gain, Nvidia was a very large part of my portfolio. I just wanted to ‘right-size’ my position and make sure I wasn’t overexposed to the company. After all, this is a very volatile stock that can fall 30% or more in the blink of an eye.

Finally, I was sitting on a big profit. I was buying this stock back in 2022 near $190. So, at $689 I was up around 260%. I didn’t want to be too greedy.

I’ll point out that I only sold a small part of my position here. So, I still have a decent amount invested in the technology company. Even after my sale, it’s still my sixth-largest individual stock holding overall. So, I’m well positioned to benefit from any further gains.

My strategy

As for my strategy with Nvidia going forward, I plan to be in this stock for the very long term. I am talking 15 years or more.

I continue to believe that Nvidia has enormous potential in today’s digital world. It’s literally at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. And I wouldn’t be surprised if one day, it was bigger than Apple and Microsoft.

However, I plan to manage my position carefully.

If the share price continues to climb rapidly, which it may (Goldman Sachs just raised its price target for Nvidia to $800 on the back of its AI prospects), I might take a bit more profit off the table just to manage my risk.

Meanwhile, if the share price comes down by a significant percentage, I will most likely buy more shares for my portfolio. I would be interested in buying more stock around the $400 to $500 level. That price would give me more of a margin of safety.

Of course, it’s hard to know where the stock will go in the short term.

Yet I feel that after selling some shares, I’m in a good position. I’ve banked some gains and if the stock keeps rising, I can continue to profit.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

The Arm share price is rocketing! Should I scramble to buy the stock or wait?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Arm Holdings share price just soared after the company posted its third-quarter earnings. Here, Edward Sheldon takes a look…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in Nvidia stock at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock was the standout winner in 2023 as the AI chipmaker's profits surged quarter after quarter. It's also made…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Ferrari’s up 45%! Should I invest more money in this top growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at a well-known growth stock that's tripled in value over the last five years. What's…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Could the Tesla share price reach $345?

| Stephen Wright

Weak earnings and demands from the CEO have been causing the Tesla share price to fall this year. But could…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar dividend stock to consider buying in February

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright’s top dividend stock to buy in February is a US utilities company with 68 consecutive years of dividend…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, I’d have over £45,000 today

| Stephen Wright

Owning shares in Apple has been tremendously rewarding for Warren Buffett. But Stephen Wright thinks the stock still has more to…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

AI could drive the Tesla share price to $570 by 2030

| James Beard

Experts are predicting that AI will revolutionise the way we drive. It could also take the Tesla share price to…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
US Stock

AMD stock has risen to $168. But here’s where the share price could be in 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AMD appears to have huge potential given its exposure to artificial intelligence. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at where the stock…

Read more »