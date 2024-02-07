Home » Investing Articles » Down 20% in a year, is the Lloyds share price a value trap?

Down 20% in a year, is the Lloyds share price a value trap?

The Lloyds share price is down a fifth in 12 months and 26% over five years. So am I a sucker for buying and holding this popular stock?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Having been a shareholder in Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) for over 19 months, I’ve come to appreciate other investors’ frustrations with this stock. Frankly, Lloyds shares have been a long-term lemon, destroying shareholder value for many years.

For the record, my wife and I bought a stake in the Black Horse bank in June 2022, paying 43.5p a share.

Lloyds lags the market

As I write (on Monday, 5 February), the share price stands at 42.04p, valuing the group at £26.9bn. Thus, we are sitting on a paper loss of 3.3% to date.

However, this figure excludes dividends, which was the primary reason we bought into this business. Adding in these cash payouts boosts our total return to 3.6%. Also, we reinvested our Lloyds dividends into buying yet more shares, potentially raising our future gains.

Then again, such a modest return for more than 1.5 years of ownership was hardly worth the risk of buying Lloyds stock. Indeed, we’d have made more money in a savings account over this period.

Furthermore, this Footsie share is down 20.4% in 12 months and 26.1% over five years. To me, this stock shows no immediate signs of ending its run as a long-term disappointment for investors.

What if Lloyds turns the corner?

Then again, Lloyds stock doesn’t look particularly expensive to me. Indeed, with the weakening share price lifting the dividend yield ever higher, I might even be tempted to buy more stock.

At current price levels, the shares trade on a modest multiple of 7.5 times earnings, delivering an earnings yield of 13.3% a year. This is considerably less expensive than the wider FTSE 100.

Furthermore, the bank’s stock offers a trailing dividend yield of 6% a year. That’s 1.5 times the FTSE 100’s yearly cash yield of 4%. As a bonus, this payout is covered a healthy 2.2 times by historic earnings, leaving room for further uplift.

To me, this indicates that my original buying strategy is intact, as Lloyds looks set to be a dividend powerhouse — for at least the next couple of years, I hope. In addition, the group has billions of pounds of spare cash on its balance sheet, some of which it uses to buy back its own shares.

Big risks remain

That said, British banks might face strong headwinds in 2024. Sluggish economic growth could trigger a full-blown recession, putting further strain on household and corporate budgets.

Furthermore, times are tough in commercial real estate, with property values hit by higher interest rates. Plus Lloyds might have to pay out large sums in compensation to borrowers who were mis-sold finance by car dealers funded by the bank.

In short, it’s highly likely that the group’s provisions for bad debts and loan losses will rise substantially this year. Similarly, weaker credit growth and falling interest rates could hit revenues and earnings.

Despite these rising risks, I shall hang onto our Lloyds stock. And while I wait for the share price to recover, I’ll take the generous 6% a year for my support!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Do FTSE 250 stocks still look cheap in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

FTSE 250 shares have generated near-flat returns in 2024. This Fool takes a look at whether now's the time to…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to retire with a second income of £23,379 a year!

| Royston Wild

People with 25-30 years left before retirement still have plenty of time to build a decent second income for retirement.…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

The J Sainsbury share price is up 60% in 16 months! Is that about to repeat?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The J Sainsbury share price is on the move as management reveals a new three-year plan to overtake its rivals.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I missed out on these cheap shares last month, but I won’t in February!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool didn't buy these cheap shares in January and since then their prices have jumped. Here he details why…

Read more »

Aerial Houses Residential British England Drone Above View Summer Blue Sky Estate Agent
Investing Articles

The Barratt Developments share price nosedives after its H1 earnings came with a big surprise

| James Beard

The Barratt Developments share price has fallen 40% since the pandemic. But the latest earnings report included a surprise announcement.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Should I buy more after BP’s share price rises on Q4 results?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price rose on Q4 results, and it continues to operate well in a bullish trading space, offering good…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a 7% yield, I’m convinced this penny stock is selling at 25% off

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks this penny stock is one of the best on the market. He breaks down the risks and…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 dividend giant I’d buy more of over Lloyds now

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds shares still look like a reasonable buy to me, but I think a high-yielding dividend superstar looks even better…

Read more »