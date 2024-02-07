Home » Investing Articles » £50k invested in these FTSE 250 shares could make me a £4k income

£50k invested in these FTSE 250 shares could make me a £4k income

These FTSE 250 dividend shares offer yields of 8% or more. Roland Head explains why he thinks they could be too cheap to ignore.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In this piece, I’m going to look at two FTSE 250 shares that offer dividend yields of at least 8%. Investing £50,000 in these two stocks could potentially generate a yearly income of over £4,000, based on prices on 7 February.

A specialised business

Asset manager Ashmore (LSE: ASHM) is a £1.5bn business that specialises in emerging market debt and equity investments. It’s run by founder Mark Coombs, who remains a 31% shareholder.

Unlike many general UK equity funds, I don’t think Ashmore’s actively managed offering can be easily replicated by cheap index tracker funds. I think this should help to give the business a durable long-term business model.

Despite my confidence, Ashmore hasn’t performed very well in recent years. The shares are down by around 50% over five years and profits have also slumped.

I think we may now be close to the bottom for this business. Ashmore’s results for the six months to 31 December showed pre-tax profit rising by 38% to £74.5m, compared to the same period one year earlier.

The increase was driven by higher interest income, which helped to offset lower fee income from a drop in assets under management.

Ashmore says that the investment performance of its funds has remained stable, with 62% of assets under management outperforming the market over the last five years.

This performance hasn’t yet attracted an influx of new clients. But Coombs thinks that clients will return when they see the opportunities on offer.

Of course, there’s a risk that this won’t happen. Investors may continue to prefer the simpler, cheaper options available elsewhere.

I can’t be sure. But this business currently has more than £650m of surplus capital. So far, Coombs has maintained the dividend, giving an 8% yield.

I think Ashmore offers an attractive mix of risk and reward at current levels, given the potential for a recovery.

A 9% income?

The second company I want to look at is Tritax EuroBox (LSE: EBOX). This property business owns logistics warehouses in Europe. It’s a sister company to the better-known UK-focused Tritax BigBox.

The EuroBox share price has fallen as investors have worried about falling property prices, rising interest rates, and an increase in empty units. These concerns are valid, of course, but I think the sell-off has been overdone.

Last year’s results show EuroBox maintaining full cover for its dividend, despite an increase in vacancy rates to 5.5%.

More recently, the company confirmed that it had agreed a five-year lease on a brand-new building close to Sweden’s busiest airport. Together with a recent letting in Italy, this has reduced EuroBox’s vacancy rate to 4.3%

Property values were hit by rising interest rates last year. EuroBox’s net asset value fell by 26% to €1.02 per share. There’s a risk of further falls, but the company says that it’s starting to see market prices stabilising.

My feeling is that the worst is now over. I think demand for modern warehouses across Europe is likely to remain stable, unless there’s a major global recession.

EuroBox shares are currently trading 50% below book value, with a dividend yield of nearly 9%. I think they’re probably too cheap at this level.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares paying huge passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

For lovers of powerful passive income, these two FTSE 100 shares pay out cash of 9% and 10.4% a year.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Market Movers

PZ Cussons’ share price plummets 18% on profit warning! Is this a buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

The PZ Cussons share price has slumped again as issues in Nigeria hit revenues and profits. Is the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is the Capita share price a potential bargain or a value trap?

| Sumayya Mansoor

The Capita share price is near all-time lows. Our writer wonders whether, is it worth buying some shares or would…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: 1 I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer, Sumayya Mansoor, breaks down two FTSE 100 shares and explains why she’s bullish on one, and bearish on…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Pension needs estimate rises £8K. These income shares could support my retirement

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has found some income shares to help him with the most recent pension estimate needed for a moderate…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, here’s what the charts say for the BT share price!

| Charlie Carman

With the BT share price starting the year in freefall, Charlie Carman considers whether the FTSE 100 telecoms stock is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why on earth have Vodafone shares crashed to a 30-year low?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shares have more than halved over the past five years and this week hit their lowest point in decades.…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

With its 15% yield, I think this undervalued dividend stock is a no-brainer buy

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley has searched far and wide for a high-yield dividend stock with a good track record of payments.…

Read more »