Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in February [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Pearson (LSE:PSON)

  • A former diversified publishing giant that has repositioned itself as a pureplay education business. 
  • A recent trading update showed sales improving by 5% for the full year, with growth spurred by its assessment and qualifications business. 
  • Adjusted operating profits are expected to arrive at £570-£575m, a 30% increase, due to both sales growth and cost savings. 
  • Potentially, its assessment and qualifications business could see a tailwind if people need to reskill to meet future labour needs in the face of technological changes. 
  • While artificial intelligence might pose a threat to Pearson’s business, the company feels that its education products can be “enhanced” by AI. 
  • Moreover, in our view it’s unlikely educators – who trust Pearson to help its students achieve the best outcomes – will quickly embrace unproven technologies at the expense of a trusted provider like Pearson. This gives Pearson a chance to implement its own tools (a chatbot is currently in beta). 
  • For now, as when the company was first recommended, we think net technologies present a compelling opportunity for Pearson. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pearson Plc. 

