Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £10,000 in Nvidia stock at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d put £10,000 in Nvidia stock at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

Nvidia stock was the standout winner in 2023 as the AI chipmaker’s profits surged quarter after quarter. It’s also made a very strong start to 2024.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock was at $490 the last time I wrote about it. Now it’s at nearly $700. The crazy thing is that the massive share price gain happened in one month!

In fact, Nvidia’s market-cap increased by around £232bn in January, an unprecedented surge. In other words, the equivalent of BP and Shell combined were added to its market value in 23 days of trading. It’s now a $1.7trn company!

So how much would I have today if I’d invested £10k in the stock just over one month ago?

The gold standard

The share price ended 2023 at $495. As I write, it’s at $693, which represents a gain of 40%. This means that my £10,000 investment would be worth £14,000, on paper.

That’s obviously an incredible return in such a short period. And it builds on last year’s meteoric 239% rise, which was driven by the firm’s position as the world’s top artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker.

Its H100 chip, which contains 80bn transistors, has become the gold standard for building and training AI models. And some analysts estimate it has a 90% market share in this space.

In FY 2024 (which ended in January), the company is expected to have generated around $30.7bn in net profit from $59bn in revenue. That would be year-on-year growth of 267% and 118% respectively! I’ve seen worse.

No January blues

Generative AI is the single most significant platform transition in computing history and will transform every industry.

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, January 2024

There have been a couple of things that have kept investors buying the shares this year. Firstly, and perhaps most importantly for short-term momentum, brokers remain incredibly bullish. More so than I can ever remember on a soaring stock, in fact.

The graphic below shows 53 analyst ratings on the shares over the past three months.

Source: TradingView

Incredibly, 41 from 53 analysts rate the stock as a ‘strong buy’. Not a single one has a ‘sell’ rating. This overwhelmingly positive consensus from brokers will have resulted in their clients piling into the shares.

Continuing this trend, Goldman Sachs yesterday (5 February) raised its price target on the stock to $800.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms said it plans to spend about $10bn on Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) by the end of 2024. Tesla‘s been stockpiling them too, as has any tech firm worth its salt. And the latest H200 AI chip will start shipping in the second quarter.

Would I invest now?

The stock is trading at a premium 33 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months. Therefore, an unexpected slowdown in the company’s booming data centre business is a major risk. That would increase the valuation and cast doubt on AI’s overall growth rate.

Plus, the shares could pull back if concerns about competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) start swirling. AMD also has rival GPUs out.

Looking ahead though, I’m very optimistic. Driven by visionary CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia has a culture of relentless innovation. I don’t see that changing.

Personally, I think it’s just a matter of time before the share price rallies beyond $1,000. So if I didn’t already own the stock, I’d invest in it today for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Growth Shares

This UK stock’s just jumped 32%. But there could be more gains to come

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights an under-the-radar small-cap UK stock that's seeing strong revenue growth and share price action at the moment.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

After the BP share price hit 52-week lows, could now be the time to jump in?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the spike in the BP share price following good results, and shares why he believes the…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 stock ready to bounce back?

| Stephen Wright

BP's been left behind by its FTSE 100 rival Shell over the last 12 months. But could a shift in…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 company about to make a move?

| Gordon Best

With interest rates now potentially peaking, many are looking to get back into the housing market. So can this FTSE…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The Filtronic share price is up 170% in a year! Is it time to buy this penny stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Filtronic share price continues to beat investor expectations by securing new game-changing contracts with FTSE 350 customers.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Up 1,373% in two weeks! What’s going on with the Helium One share price?

| John Fieldsend

It’s been an extraordinary couple of weeks for the Helium One share price. Here’s what happened, along with whether I…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: the best bargain out there right now?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have failed to get going this year. But this Fool thinks the bank could be one of the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Growth Shares

Brokers just raised their price targets on these top FTSE growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE growth stocks could produce strong returns over the next 12 months, according to analysts at leading brokerage firms.

Read more »