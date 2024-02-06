Home » Investing Articles » After mixed earnings, is the Vodafone share price worth considering?

After mixed earnings, is the Vodafone share price worth considering?

The Vodafone share price is surrounded by quite a lot of pessimism, but its earnings weren’t as bad as some thought they would be.

Muhammad Cheema
Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Vodafone (LSE:VOD) share price dropped by 2.6% after it announced its third-quarter earnings for 2024 yesterday (5 February).

On the face of it, the results didn’t appear great, with lacklustre reported revenue that declined by 2.3% year on year, from €11.64bn to €11.37bn.

However, adjusting for foreign exchange fluctuations and the hyperinflation in Turkey, organic growth was much better at 4.2%.

Does this mean the shares are worth considering?

The opportunities

Maybe. Vodafone’s UK business is continuing to grow reasonably well. It grew revenue by 5.2% this quarter, continuing its positive run since the start of 2023. It was also growing before this but is now doing so at a faster pace. This business will merge with Three soon, but Vodafone will still own a controlling stake of 51% of the combined business.

Plus its business in Turkey isn’t doing so badly either. It almost doubled its revenue, growing by 90.4% to €532m. Yes, inflation in Turkey is ridiculously high (as much as 64.8% in December 2023), but this growth still easily outpaces that.

Finally, I’ve saved the best for last. Vodacom, its business in Africa, is thriving. It grew by 8.8% this quarter, continuing its strong growth in the region, which has been in the high single-digits for a while now.

It’s also worth pointing out that after Germany, Vodacom and its business in the UK are its second and third-highest sources of revenue, bringing in €1.93bn and €1.74bn, respectively. Therefore, it’s great that it’s growing in those markets at a decent pace.

The problems

The shares have been in trouble for a while. They’ve tumbled by 76% in the last 10 years and that was clearly deserved because of the poor performance and management of the company over that period.

There are small signs of a turnaround with Germany, its most prominent business returning to growth. This is the second consecutive quarter of revenue rising, following six quarters in a row of it falling. But this time it was only 0.3%, which is also a significant deceleration from the 1.1% growth in the second quarter. The turnaround doesn’t look that effective anymore.

Furthermore, with regulatory changes in Germany kicking in this year, it could add uncertainty to future growth in the region.

Moreover, its Spanish and Italian businesses continue to disappoint, with declining revenues in those countries for quite some time now. It recently agreed to sell the Spanish division but is struggling to sell off the Italian segment.

Now what?

Vodafone’s earnings are mixed. Key regions in Europe are still struggling. However, other areas are growing well. The UK, Turkey, and Vodacom are continuing to perform strongly and represent a significant share of its revenue mix.

Overall, it’s doing okay. Not great, but not too badly either. But looking at its valuation, its shares have a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 2. This is ridiculously cheap.

In my opinion, such a P/E ratio is reserved for companies in significant decline. I don’t think Vodafone is close to that right now. It’s stabilised revenue in its key market of Germany, and as mentioned has meaningful growth in other areas.

Therefore, I believe investors could have a great opportunity if they consider the shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

After BAE Systems’ 40% share price rise, is it too late for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Despite BAE Systems’ share price rising 40%, there appears to be good value left in the stock, with a new…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Selling at just 4.5 times earnings, is the Lloyds share price really good value?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko says that although the Lloyds share price is lower than usual, its value isn't as straightforward as it…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £1,279 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Small investments in high-yielding shares can grow into big passive income, especially if the dividends are compounded.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Yielding 8.5%, Legal & General shares are my top pick for passive income

| Andrew Mackie

This writer is a huge fan of investing for passive income, and, with its market-beating dividend yield, Legal and General…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Would Warren Buffett say this company is selling at a 40% discount or more?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at whether a new company he's found would be considered undervalued by the great Warren…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite, cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy today!

| Royston Wild

These top-quality FTSE 100 shares are on sale right now! And I'm looking to add more of them to my…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I plan to hold well beyond retirement!

| Royston Wild

Buying Footsie shares can be a great way for investors to boost their passive income. Here are two such stocks…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in February [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »