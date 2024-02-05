Home » Investing Articles » Should I invest in Lloyds as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

Should I invest in Lloyds as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

The Lloyds share price continues to tumble. But with other FTSE 100 stocks starting to rise, is now the time to snap up shares in a leading UK bank?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On the surface, the FTSE 100 doesn’t seem to be off to a great 2024 start, with the UK’s flagship index sliding by around 2%. Yet, including the impact of dividends actually places the total shareholder return into the black. And in the last couple of weeks, it seems to be gaining momentum on the back of rising confidence in the financial markets.

Among its constituents lies Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), which is by far one of the most popular shares on the London Stock Exchange. Despite this popularity, it’s been a fairly lacklustre investment over the last 12 months, with its valuation dropping by around 20%. Rising interest rates were supposed to be a catalyst for growth, so that may sound odd.

So what’s going on? And is now secretly the perfect time to add this FTSE 100 darling to my investment portfolio?

The headwinds facing Lloyds

Let’s kick things off with interest rates. As the Bank of England (BoE) hiked rates to combat inflation, Lloyds has expanded its net interest margin. In other words, the difference between the interest it charges on loans and interest paid to depositors has grown, pushing the banks’ profits higher.

Obviously, higher earnings are a good thing for shareholders. So why’s the valuation not reflecting that? Unfortunately, higher interest rates are a bit of a double-edged sword. The increased profitability has also come with a sharp increase in loan defaults.

Not every borrower is managing to keep up, causing Lloyds to write off an increasing chunk of its loan book. The BoE could start cutting rates later this year. And this could reduce that risk. But that also means profit margins will be squeezed once again. Overall, higher interest rates for the bank didn’t live up to the hype.

Yet, more recently, there’s another headwind blowing in the form of an investigation by regulators relating to auto loans. Analysts expect the financial institution to be slapped with a hefty multi-billion pound fine on the back of undisclosed commissions to car dealerships. Needless to say, that’s bad news for shareholders.

Potential to surge?

There are a lot of valid concerns surrounding this business that can explain its poor performance as a stock. However, the pessimism may have got a bit out of hand.

Banks typically trade at relatively low multiples. Yet, in the case of Lloyds, it’s now on the verge of being the cheapest in the UK in terms of the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. And when factoring in potential growth, shares look like they’re trading at a double-digit discount.

Given the current sentiment surrounding this business, value investors may have to wait a considerable amount of time for Lloyds’ market capitalisation to correct itself upward. But in the meantime, providing that dividends aren’t interrupted, a 6% yield is nothing to scoff at.

So should investors consider buying Lloyds shares this month? I’m not convinced. While the income opportunity looks promising, there are far better stocks within the FTSE 100 to pick from. At least, that’s what I think.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Did Lloyds shares just get even cheaper?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds got into a spot of bother with the FCA recently that pushed the shares downwards, but I see this…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock pays a high dividend that is set to get higher, has a strong core business and…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Why passive income matters to Lloyds Bank shareholders

| James Beard

With the Lloyds share price continuing to disappoint, I'm thankful that the bank's stock remains a great source of passive…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Why bother picking stocks when I can just invest in ETFs?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he chooses to invest his money in the shares of individual companies rather than passive index…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£30k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £2,100 passive income overnight!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can move closer to financial freedom by generating a passive income from a stock market…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

A ludicrously cheap FTSE 250 stock I’d buy right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock is one of the top performers on one level in a decade, yet the shares remain…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

An 8.7% yield but down 20%! Time for me to buy this forgotten FTSE cash cow?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 dropout yields 8.7% and recently announced plans to trim its workforce to improve margins amid broader economic…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Top Stocks

Best British shares to consider buying in February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including a Share Advisor stalwart.

Read more »