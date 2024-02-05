Home » Investing Articles » Is the slumping Petrofac share price an opportunity or one to avoid?

Is the slumping Petrofac share price an opportunity or one to avoid?

The Petrofac share price has been on a downward trajectory for some time. Our writer investigates why, and whether a turnaround could occur.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the Petrofac (LSE: PFC) share price continues to trade near all-time lows, I can’t help but wonder if there’s a buying opportunity right now.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s happened and whether the shares could climb upwards once more. If they could, buying cheap shares now could be a shrewd move.

Slumping shares

As a reminder, Petrofac is an oil and gas facilities service provider. It helps oil and gas production businesses by providing essential infrastructure needed for production.

As I write, Petrofac shares are trading for 28p. At this time last year, they were trading for 82p, which is a 65% drop over a 12-month period.

However, these past 12 months have simply been a continuation of a downward trend for a few years now. Over a five-year period, the shares are down a mammoth 95%, from 504p to current levels.

What’s happened and should I buy some shares?

A disastrous cocktail of falling revenue, increased borrowing sending debt levels higher than ever, and other scandals have contributed towards Petrofac shares falling sharply. In addition to this, macroeconomic volatility of late wouldn’t have helped either!

Declining performance is never a good sign. It can often lead firms towards looking to increase their borrowing facilities to keep the lights on and stimulate growth. Debt on a balance sheet is rarely a good sign. However, when a company is making money and growing, I’m comfortable that it may not impact share price, growth, and investor returns. Without the positive performance and growth, Petrofac shares have been struggling badly.

Moving on, back in 2021, the business was found guilty of failing to prevent some of its employees from bribing officials for contracts. The firm was fined £77m and suspended from bidding on certain contracts. Reputation and financial damage is often prolonged, and things like this can seriously hurt investor confidence.

Petrofac’s pre-close trading update for the year ended 31 December just before Christmas made for interesting reading.

Positive developments included a contract win worth $1.4bn on a long-term project that could lead to further work as well. In addition to this, the update boasts of “exceptional new order intake“. Plus, the order backlog is rising and should be around the $8bn mark by the end of the year.

Conversely, mentions of debt increasing more than expected, as well as the fact the business is set to record another loss this year, was disappointing. However, it wasn’t unexpected. It’s clear to me Petrofac is looking to strengthen its balance sheet. Plus, it’s working hard to win contracts to secure the future of the business.

What I’m doing now

I wouldn’t buy Petrofac shares today. I’m not alone, as it looks like brokers JP Morgan and Berengberg have also raised concerns around Petrofac’s financial position.

I must admit I’ll be keeping a keen eye on developments to see what happens.

Balance sheet weakness, spiraling debt levels, as well as historical scandals don’t exactly fill me with confidence. The positivity from its most recent trading statement isn’t enough to convince me that a turnaround is on the cards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

£2K to invest buys me 119 shares in these 2 stocks for a second income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking to create a second income with dividend paying stocks, our writer explains how a £2K investment can get her…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

1 brilliant FTSE 250 stock I’d snap up for growth and returns!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she’s going to buy some shares in this burgeoning FTSE 250 stock for her holdings as…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying FTSE 100 stocks to generate passive income in retirement!

| Royston Wild

Is the State Pension age going to rise to 71? Royston Wild explains why he aims to keep buying FTSE…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Growing fast and highly profitable, can the Greggs share price keep it up?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks the Greggs share price could keep on climbing. Here are the main reasons he's considering it for…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Chemring shares five years ago, this is how much I’d have

| Mark David Hartley

With Chemring shares up 146% in the past five years, this Fool UK contributor is calculating how much he’d have…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Passive income: my best renewable energy fund pays a 7.2% yield and is 15% cheaper now

| Tom Rodgers

Creating passive income for life is simpler than most investors think. This high-yield fund should compound my gains, says Tom…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 7%+ dividend yield!

| Dr. James Fox

Discover which companies pay a 7%+ dividend yield and what to consider before investing a considerable sum of money in…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 50%+, is the Atlantic Lithium share price too cheap following Monday’s news?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains why Atlantic Lithium's lowly share price trend could be attractive for long-term UK share investors.

Read more »