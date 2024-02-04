Home » Investing Articles » Could the Tesla share price reach $345?

Could the Tesla share price reach $345?

Weak earnings and demands from the CEO have been causing the Tesla share price to fall this year. But could this be the low point?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the start of the year, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has fallen by around 25%. The reasons aren’t clear, but the company hasn’t suddenly become a bad business in the last month.

As a result, Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley has a $345 price target on the stock. That’s an 83% increase from today’s prices, so is there a buying opportunity here?

Tesla’s troubles

I think there are two main issues facing Tesla at the moment. The first is a weak macroeconomic environment and the second is concerns around its CEO.

The company’s earnings update last month was not particularly strong. Overproduction led to price cuts, which resulted in lower margins and weak earnings. 

On top of that, though, management’s guidance going forward was impressionistic at best. This left investors largely trying to figure out the path for the business by themselves.

This might be the consequence of a third issue. Elon Musk has recently stated that he wants 25% of the voting control in order to feel comfortable continuing to develop products for Tesla in future.

All these issues are weighing on the Tesla share price at the moment. But some of them look more serious to me than others.

Be greedy when others are fearful…?

The weak numbers in the earnings report shouldn’t – in my view – have surprised anyone. This is largely the result of a weaker macroeconomic environment. 

If I thought this was the biggest issue, I’d be seriously considering buying Tesla shares. But I’m more concerned at Musk’s demand for more equity.

One issue is that it would come at the expense of existing shareholders. But a bigger concern is that I’m not clear what stops this happening again in the future.

One reason Musk doesn’t own 25% of Tesla is because he sold stock to buy the business formerly known as Twitter. In my view, it’s not up to shareholders to reimburse that with more equity.

Warren Buffett says the time to be greedy is when others are fearful – and people seem pessimistic with Tesla right now. But while I think some of that is short-sighted, I see real issues here.

The road to £345?

There’s a real possibility that things could turn around quickly for Tesla. It’s not unimaginable that the macroeconomic environment could improve and the issue with Musk’s demands blows over. 

If that happens, then I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the stock rally sharply, reversing its losses from this year and much more besides. But that might be a big ‘if’.

It’s impossible to say whether or not pessimism around Tesla shares has reached its peak. But right now expectations built into the share price are much lower than they were at the start of January.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Diageo share price: are investors factoring in this huge risk?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has been hit by weak sales in Latin America. But that’s not the only challenge the…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,504 shares of this FTSE 250 investment trust for £1,000 in yearly passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks one FTSE 250 investment is perfectly placed to offer rising income and share price growth as the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Got a spare £1,000 this month? I’d consider buying 30 shares of this UK stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

With interest rates staying high, Stephen Wright thinks investors might be overlooking one of the best UK shares on the…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

How will stock markets react to this year’s elections?

| James Beard

Stock market investors don't like uncertainty. With 64 countries due to vote in 2024, is it time to think defensively?

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 picks I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in February

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 250's the place to look in February for opportunities to add to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

With a spare £20,000, I’d buy 3,484 shares of this UK stock to aim for reliable passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks now could be a great time to buy stock in a UK drinks company with a brand…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What would Warren Buffett make of my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

Our writer speculates what Warren Buffett, possibly the most successful investor of all time, would think about the stocks in…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest today for a magnificent second income in the future!

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a second income, but not all have the funds to generate a life-changing one. Here's…

Read more »