Home » Investing Articles » I think Lloyds shares could surge at least 20% this year!

I think Lloyds shares could surge at least 20% this year!

James Fox believes Lloyds shares are greatly undervalued. As soon as interest rates show signs of falling, he thinks the stock could soar.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature couple at the beach

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are down 20% over the past 12 months. And while past performance isn’t indicative of future performance, what makes me think this British banking stock could jump by at least 20% or more in 2024? Let’s explore.

Let’s start with the data

Every investment decisions should be backed up by data. And therefore data can be a really good place to start. Essentially, this data helps us understand whether a company is undervalued or overvalued.

And there are plenty of metrics to do this. The most popular ones are the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and the enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio.

Lloyds trades at just 5.75 times forward earnings. That’s less than half the index average, but it’s worth noting that UK banks, and other cyclical stocks, aren’t expensive on this metric.

However, it’s certainly the case that Lloyds isn’t expensive versus its peers. In fact, with the exception of NatWest — which is cheap partially because the UK government plans to sell its share in the bank — Lloyds is the cheapest.

P/E
NatWest5.16
Lloyds5.75
HSBC6.19
Barclays6.78
JP Morgan10.84
Goldman Sachs11.16

Compounding this is the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio. This is an earnings metric adjusted for growth — it’s among the most important for investors hunting growth. Now, Lloyds has a PEG ratio of 0.7. That suggests the stock is undervalued by as much as 30%.

So it’s cheaper than its peers, and it’s the only bank I know in the UK and US with a PEG ratio under one!

Plenty of positives

Interest rates appear to have peaked, and we should see Bank of England rates fall this year. That’s likely to be a huge positive because higher interest rates have raised concerned about defaults.

As such, due to hedging practices, I’d expect to see net interest income stay high this year, while customer default concerns pass. In fact, Lloyds’s gross hedge income is forecast to surpass £5bn in 2025.

However, there’s a new issue in the form of a potential £2bn fine as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigates practices around motor loan commissions.

Certain types of motor loan commission were banned by the FCA in 2021 over concerns about a conflict of interest between the broker and the borrower. Of course, there’s never a good time to be fined. But if Lloyds does receive a fine, it’s likely to be on the back of a bumper year.

The bottom line

Could Lloyds shares jump at least 20% to 51p, or higher, this year? Well, the data certainly suggests it’s possible. After all the PEG ratio suggests its undervalued by 30% and it trades at a discount to almost all of its peers.

Moreover, I’m confident that should the UK avoid recession, and interest rates start falling — analysts expect the BoE rate to be around 4% this time next year — Lloyds shares will gain some momentum. In other words, we’re just waiting for a catalyst before the stock realises its value and I feel that could come in 2024.

While I’ve had to reduce my positions in many of my holdings in recent weeks (due to a house purchase), I haven’t touched my Lloyds stock. I think this bank has a good year ahead of it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar dividend stock to consider buying in February

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright’s top dividend stock to buy in February is a US utilities company with 68 consecutive years of dividend…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

1 top UK value stock for February

| Stephen Wright

With sales struggling, Burberry’s share price has fallen to near its pandemic lows. But Stephen Wright thinks the stock might…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to turn £10,000 of savings into £14,136 of passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Building a passive income portfolio is a lot like investing in a pension. In the near term we want growth,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 169%, Rolls-Royce shares can fly higher!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares outperformed the FTSE 100 in 2023. Given the strong forecasts, James Fox thinks it could happen again in…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Could these beaten-down FTSE 250 stocks deliver magnificent returns in 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

These four FTSE 250 stocks haven't performed well in recent years. Amid an improving economic backdrop, could they be the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock pays a 9.95% dividend yield!

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stocks has, in my view, the strongest dividend on the index, with decent coverage and strong and…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how this 10% dividend star could make me £500 a month in passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon this is just one cheap FTSE 100 stock among many right now. And it could help build a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: Motley Fool Analyst Q&A – January 2024 [PREMIUM]

| Mark Rogers

A big thank you to all who submitted questions. Keep an eye on your email inbox for future submission requests.

Read more »