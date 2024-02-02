Home » Investing Articles » What next for the Taylor Wimpey share price?

What next for the Taylor Wimpey share price?

Taylor Wimpey’s share price has climbed in the past few months, and the outlook’s good. So why’s it still down so much in five years?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) share price has defied logic for me. It’s gained 40% since late October, sure, but it’s still down 11% in the past five years.

And that’s one of the top housebuilders in a country with a chronic housing shortage and a track record of strong long-term demand.

So when we see short-term blips, like we’ve just experienced on the back of high mortgage rates, it’s time to buy the shares cheaply, isn’t it? And not dump them, like the market did.

Rises slowed

The share price rises of late 2023 have slowed in 2024, and it looks like it’s down to one key thing. And that’s interest rates.

In its 1 February meeting, the Bank of England (BoE) kept the base rate unchanged at 5.25%. The bank’s latest inflation outlook suggests it should drop quickly in the coming months, but could rise again towards the end of the year.

That, for me, is the biggest threat to the Taylor Wimpey share price right now, and it’s two-pronged. The longer the BoE waits to cut rates, the weaker the outlook for the 2024 dividend. And if we see inflation pick up again later, interest rate fears could scare investors away again.

It doesn’t matter

But here’s where the Taylor Wimpey share price and logic part company, at least as far as I see it.

Will the BoE cut interest rates some time in the near future? Yes, unless anything drastic goes wrong, almost certainly. And when that happens, will it attract investors back to Taylor Wimpey and the other FTSE housebuilders?

I’d say that’s very likely, if not almost certain. So why wait?

Long-term cash

If we’re convinced Taylor Wimpey will get back to long-term growth when these near certainties start to happen later this year, why not buy now, before the shares rise any further?

What happened to the builders in 2023 is just the kind of thing I dream of as an investor. I see a sector that has great long-term cash prospects, and it’s temporarily in trouble.

The big players in the business aren’t in any real danger, and are well insulated against these downturns that we get from time to time. Oh, and it’s a business that it’s very hard for new competitors to get into in any sizeable way.

Buy now?

Doesn’t that just make the buy button flash in our minds? It does with me. I didn’t buy any Taylor Wimpey shares, but I have bought other housebuilders. And I can see myself buying more in 2024, when I next have the money to invest.

This sector really is very sensitive to the economy and to interest rates, and I can see why the volatility might put people off. And I expect more volatility in 2024.

But Taylor Wimpey has to be a stock for long-term investors to consider buying on the dips, hasn’t it? I can see more gains in the year ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The BT share price is on life support! Can a move to digital save it?

| Mark David Hartley

The BT share price dropped 10% last month ahead of plans to upgrade the UK network. What will it take…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, I’d have over £45,000 today

| Stephen Wright

Owning shares in Apple has been tremendously rewarding for Warren Buffett. But Stephen Wright thinks the stock still has more to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Dividend Shares

A 7.5% yield but down 22%! Time for me to buy this FTSE 100 miner?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up an attractive FTSE 100 share for dividend potential, with a dip in the share price boosting…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: the mistake I’m not making again

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright made a mistake with Rolls-Royce shares back in 2022. Here’s how he plans to avoid doing something similar…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is Tesco’s share price rally coming to an end? Here’s what the charts say!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores the factors behind the recent growth in the Tesco share price and whether the FTSE 100 supermarket…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is rising rapidly. Yet no-one’s talking about it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last six months, this FTSE 100 stock has been the third-best performer in the index, delivering a gain…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Shell share price poised for take-off in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

The Shell share price has fallen so far in 2024. However, having just released results, could the shares be set…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 8 and a yield of 11.3%, what’s holding back the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

Certain valuation metrics suggest that the Vodafone share price is in bargain territory. So why isn't the stock doing better?

Read more »