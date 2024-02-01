Home » Investing Articles » What’s next for the BT share price following its Q3 trading update?

What’s next for the BT share price following its Q3 trading update?

BT Group’s consumer segment is getting back on track, but is this enough to steer its share price back into an upward trajectory?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last nine months have been quite challenging for the BT Group (LSE:BT.A) share price. Investors have seen their positions shrink by around 30% as the firm tackles economic and operational headwinds.

With inflation putting energy, staff, and capital investments under pressure the firm has been struggling to deliver meaningful growth. And its consumer segment, in particular, is being kept on a short leash by investors as a result of higher household costs. So, on the back of its latest trading update, how is BT holding up?

Encouraging signs of progress

The group’s consumer segment appears to be moving in the right direction. BT’s rollout of fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) is speeding up. This meant record deliveries and a total footprint of 13m homes within its network, with a further 6m in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the number of 5G customers continues to rise, climbing by 30% to 10.3m.

This ultimately meant a 5% year-on-year increase in average revenue per user of this segment, with adjusted revenue climbing from £2.44bn to £2.56bn. This growth certainly isn’t spectacular. But it’s better compared to the 3% growth achieved in its November 2023 interim results.

Moving further down the income statement, adjusted EBITDA (which take sout costs linked to joint ventures and net finance expense) for the consumer segment is also on the rise.

Management has been offsetting inflationary expenses through price hikes. However, the bulk of the 4% growth of underlying earnings actually stems from the previously launched cost-saving drive. As a quick reminder, this is expected to deliver up to £3bn in annual savings by 2025. So, seeing margins improve as a direct result is a positive signal for shareholders.

Not everything is rosy

While the consumer segment seems to be getting back on track, BT’s B2B division is still having some problems. According to management, higher input costs, as well as declines in legacy sales, culminated in a 4% slide in business revenues and a 17% drop in underlying earnings.

This so-so display was offset by better performance from its Openreach division. Yet overall, adjusted revenue and EBITDA for the quarter grew by a measly 3% and 1%, respectively.

Unfortunately, the group also provided minimal information regarding the state of its financial health. Those who’ve been watching this business for a while know that BT’s debt-heavy balance sheet is a problem, especially considering the higher interest rate environment we now find ourselves in.

For reference, the group’s current market cap is around £11.2bn. But its debts-and-equivalents pile stands closer to £24bn.

The bottom line

Overall, these results were a fairly mixed bag. There are certainly lots of positives to take away. But the company still has a long journey ahead to return its share price to its former glory. Personally, I’m keeping these shares on my watchlist until I see further signs of progress on both margins and leverage.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

I think these 2 dividend shares look dirt cheap

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to build his nest egg by buying undervalued dividend shares. Here, he explores two he thinks are…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Down 42% in six months, why are investors putting the boot into this FTSE 250 icon?

| James Beard

It's been six months since I last looked at the investment case for this FTSE 250 legend. Since then, its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After nearly tripling in a year, is there any value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Simon Watkins

Despite almost tripling in price, there looks to be plenty of value left in the Rolls-Royce share price, and its…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in National Grid shares 20 years ago this is what I’d have today

| Tom Rodgers

Buying National Grid shares 20 years ago would have supercharged my wealth. But by how much? Here's how I'd have…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

How the share price of this FTSE 100 retailer could double in 2024

| James Beard

Only two members of the FTSE 100 -- Rolls-Royce and Marks and Spencer -- did it in 2023. But could…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

These were the best performers on the FTSE 100 in January

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 might have got off to a slow start this year, but these top-performing stocks certainly didn't. Why…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Up 358% in 5 years – so why do I regret buying this red-hot growth stock?

| Harvey Jones

This growth stock is on fire. Investors have made fortunes. Everyone except Harvey Jones, who fears he got his timing…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with this FTSE 250 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at the pros and cons of taking profits on his investment in a rallying FTSE 250 fashion retail…

Read more »