Home » Investing Articles » What on earth is going on with this FTSE 250 stock?

What on earth is going on with this FTSE 250 stock?

Stephen Wright looks at the pros and cons of taking profits on his investment in a rallying FTSE 250 fashion retail stock.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in Dr Martens (LSE:DOCS) have rallied 17% after the FTSE 250 manufacturer’s trading update. As a result, I’m up on the investment I started making towards the end of last year.

On the face of it though, the report wasn’t good – revenues were down 21% over the last three months of 2023. So is the share price rally a chance to get out as the business struggles?

Why’s the stock going up?

First things first. It’s no secret that a 21% revenue dip isn’t a good thing. So why is the market sending the share price higher?

There are a couple of reasons I can see. One is that the decline was largely due to a weak retail environment, which is an industry-wide issue rather than a company-specific one.

The bigger reason though, is that the drop is in line with what its management had been forecasting. And this probably came as a surprise to investors. 

After five profit warnings in six quarters as a public company, investors might justifiably be wary of earnings forecasts from Dr Martens. But this time things were no worse than anticipated.

To some extent, this indicates management is getting a grip on some of the issues the company has been facing since its initial public offering in 2021. And that’s encouraging for investors.

That’s why I think the stock is rallying after what looks like a weak report. Investors had been expecting worse after a seemingly endless parade of bad news.

The selling equation

The recent rally means I’m now up on my investment in Dr Martens shares. So should I cash out while the going’s good? I bought the stock at an average price of around 82p per share. At today’s prices, there’s a return of around 5% if I sell my stake now. 

Alternatively, I could keep the shares and earn a return from the dividends the company pays out. Over the last couple of years, this has been 5.84p per share – a 7% annual yield on my investment.

That makes it look like a no-brainer – 7% per year is surely better than a one-off 5% payment. But there are a couple of things to consider that make the equation a bit less obvious.

One is that waiting for dividends is risky. If revenues keep falling, Dr Martens will have to lower its shareholder payments eventually. And it looks like the stock market is expecting this. 

The other is that if I took the 5%, I could always reinvest it elsewhere and look for a better return. If I could do this, then selling Dr Martens and buying something else could make a lot of sense.

My plan

All things considered, I’m inclined to stick with my shares. There are a couple of reasons for this.

One is that I think the market is overestimating the chance of a dividend cut. Last year’s share buyback programme should help make the dividend more affordable going forward.

Another is that I can’t find another opportunity I’d much rather own at today’s prices. There are a few that look attractive, but nothing that’s clearly better to me.

That could change. But for now, my inclination is to keep hold of my investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Dr. Martens Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

I think these 2 dividend shares look dirt cheap

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to build his nest egg by buying undervalued dividend shares. Here, he explores two he thinks are…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Down 42% in six months, why are investors putting the boot into this FTSE 250 icon?

| James Beard

It's been six months since I last looked at the investment case for this FTSE 250 legend. Since then, its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After nearly tripling in a year, is there any value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Simon Watkins

Despite almost tripling in price, there looks to be plenty of value left in the Rolls-Royce share price, and its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s next for the BT share price following its Q3 trading update?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

BT Group’s consumer segment is getting back on track, but is this enough to steer its share price back into…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in National Grid shares 20 years ago this is what I’d have today

| Tom Rodgers

Buying National Grid shares 20 years ago would have supercharged my wealth. But by how much? Here's how I'd have…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

How the share price of this FTSE 100 retailer could double in 2024

| James Beard

Only two members of the FTSE 100 -- Rolls-Royce and Marks and Spencer -- did it in 2023. But could…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

These were the best performers on the FTSE 100 in January

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 might have got off to a slow start this year, but these top-performing stocks certainly didn't. Why…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Up 358% in 5 years – so why do I regret buying this red-hot growth stock?

| Harvey Jones

This growth stock is on fire. Investors have made fortunes. Everyone except Harvey Jones, who fears he got his timing…

Read more »