Home » Investing Articles » Is the GSK share price too cheap to ignore?

Is the GSK share price too cheap to ignore?

The GSK share price has risen 7% in 2024, but still looks cheap to me. This Fool takes a closer look at whether now is the time to buy.

Dylan Hood
Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: GSK plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The GSK (LSE: GSK) share price seems to have gained some momentum over the past six months, rising over 15%. Half of this growth has come in 2024 alone.

Even after this share price rise, I think the shares look pretty cheap. For this reason, I am debating whether to add this UK pharmaceutical stock to my portfolio today.

Valuation and dividends

One of the primary drivers behind my interest in GSK stock is its low valuation. Currently trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 10, the stock does look cheap to me. For context, the FTSE 100 average P/E ratio usually hovers around 14.

Looking at GSK’s competitors, the stock looks even better value. For instance, Pfizer traders on a P/E multiple of 72 and AstraZeneca trades on a P/E multiple of 35. More widely, the pharmaceutical sector average sits around 22. Looking at these figures reinforces my thesis that the shares are vastly undervalued.

In addition to the low valuation, GSK offers a healthy dividend yield of 3.5%. While this isn’t the highest in the Footise by any standard, it’s still more than I could expect to earn in any savings account. What’s more, dividend payments give me the scope to earn passive income for my portfolio, which I can reinvest to compound my returns.

Positive results

Yesterday, GSK issued its Q4 and full-year 2023 results. Total sales rose 5% year on year with operating profit rising by 12%. These are great indicators of positive business performance. Investors seemed to have reacted positively to the news, with shares shooting up over 3% upon market opening.  

Looking forward, CEO Emma Walmsley stated “We expect to deliver another year of meaningful sales and earnings growth in 2024”. In terms of specifics, the business expects sales growth of between 5% and 7%, with operating profits to rise by 7% to 10%.

Dividends are also set to rise to 60p per share, which will help bump up the all-important yield for investors wanting to generate passive income.

Rocky road ahead

One risk I do see for GSK is the high interest rate environment. The typical model for the pharmaceutical industry is to raise capital from external investors, to fund rounds of clinical trials of new drugs.

The problem is that when interest rates are higher, funds find it harder to raise capital from investors. This could slow the progress of drug development, ultimately filtering into lower profits for companies like GSK.

Would I buy now?

I think GSK shares are heavily undervalued compared to the wider market. In addition to this, encouraging results and a positive outlook enhance the investment case. For these reasons, I would be buying GSK shares if I had the spare cash today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start building lifelong passive income in February

| Charlie Keough

The dream for many investors is to build a portfolio that provides them with passive income. Here, this Fool details…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is the Scottish Mortgage share price too cheap to ignore?

| Dylan Hood

The Scottish Mortgage share price has almost halved since its 2021 highs. This Fool discusses why he thinks now might…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

The Airtel Africa share price climbs after a strong growth report: here’s what I’m doing

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks the Airtel Africa share price still looks good value despite a steady increase, and…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

If I could only buy 2 FTSE 100 shares in February, it would be these

| Charlie Keough

Buying FTSE 100 shares is one of the simplest and most effective ways to build wealth. This Fool picks out…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

£3k to invest? I’d buy these 3 dividend giants in a Stocks and Shares ISA before April 

| Harvey Jones

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a brilliant home for a portfolio of income-generating FTSE 100 dividend stocks. Here are…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
US Stock

AMD stock has risen to $168. But here’s where the share price could be in 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AMD appears to have huge potential given its exposure to artificial intelligence. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at where the stock…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

A bunch of stocks the market hates

| G A Chester

WH Smith and Saga have just released updates with notable positive news. They're part of a whole bunch of unloved…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Shell share price ticks up as energy giant beats expectations!

| Dr. James Fox

The Shell share price pushed upwards after the company easily beat profit expectations. What does this mean for potential investors?

Read more »