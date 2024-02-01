Home » Investing Articles » I think these 2 dividend shares look dirt cheap

I think these 2 dividend shares look dirt cheap

This Fool plans to build his nest egg by buying undervalued dividend shares. Here, he explores two he thinks are too good to miss.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying dividend shares is arguably one of the simplest ways to generate extra cash outside of my main source of income.

I already own these two. But at their current prices, I plan to top up. Here’s why.

Candidate number one is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). Since buying shares in the insurance stalwart since last year, I’m up 16.7%. However, at 256p, I see room for more growth. That’s because I think it looks undervalued. As I write, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around seven.

To add to that, the stock yields 7.7%, one of the highest yields available on the FTSE 100. What’s more, the firm has shown its willingness to give back to shareholders through its cumulative dividend plan. This has been in motion since 2020 and is set to end this year. As part of it, Legal & General is on target to return up to £5.9bn to shareholders.

It’s impressive, but I’m wary of potential risks. Namely, a weak economic outlook for the foreseeable future will impact client demand. We saw this in action last year as its assets under management wavered.

However, over the next two to three years I’d expect the economic outlook to strengthen. I think Legal & General is well placed to capitalise.

Lloyds

Candidate number two is Lloyds (LSE: LLOY). Unlike Legal & General, I’m down slightly with Lloyds. But I’m still bullish on the long-term outlook.

That’s especially since its stock now sits at 43p, having had a slow start to 2024. But it yields 5.9%. It’s forecast to rise to 8.5% over the next three years.

The case of Lloyds is rather frustrating. For years, investors have been waiting for its share price to show some upward movement. However, we’re still waiting for that day. I’m hopeful, however, that we’re nearing it.

Its recent run-in with the Financial Conduct Authority won’t help its cause. But I see plenty to like about Lloyds. Its shares look cheap, trading on a P/E ratio of 7.7. On top of that, its price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio, which is calculated by dividing a company’s P/E ratio by its forecast earnings per share growth rate, is around 0.5. That shows the stock may be undervalued by half.  

Of course, the firm faces a tough few months ahead. Yet when interest rates fall, as the UK’s largest mortgage lender, Lloyds will also get a boost. From there, I think it could take off.

Key considerations

While I like the look of these stocks, I’m cautious on a few points.

First, dividends are never guaranteed. Companies can reduce dividends or cut them altogether. We saw this in 2020 with the pandemic.

On top of that, a high yield isn’t always a good thing. Instead, it can signal issues. Take Vodafone as an example. The business provides the highest payout on the FTSE 100. However, that’s largely because its share price has fallen drastically in recent times. As such, the sustainability of its dividend is questionable.

That said, by doing sufficient research, I’m confident I can find shares that will provide me with stable passive income in the coming years. With this money, I plan to use it for a more comfortable retirement, whenever that day arrives!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Down 42% in six months, why are investors putting the boot into this FTSE 250 icon?

| James Beard

It's been six months since I last looked at the investment case for this FTSE 250 legend. Since then, its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After nearly tripling in a year, is there any value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Simon Watkins

Despite almost tripling in price, there looks to be plenty of value left in the Rolls-Royce share price, and its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s next for the BT share price following its Q3 trading update?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

BT Group’s consumer segment is getting back on track, but is this enough to steer its share price back into…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in National Grid shares 20 years ago this is what I’d have today

| Tom Rodgers

Buying National Grid shares 20 years ago would have supercharged my wealth. But by how much? Here's how I'd have…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

How the share price of this FTSE 100 retailer could double in 2024

| James Beard

Only two members of the FTSE 100 -- Rolls-Royce and Marks and Spencer -- did it in 2023. But could…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

These were the best performers on the FTSE 100 in January

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 might have got off to a slow start this year, but these top-performing stocks certainly didn't. Why…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Up 358% in 5 years – so why do I regret buying this red-hot growth stock?

| Harvey Jones

This growth stock is on fire. Investors have made fortunes. Everyone except Harvey Jones, who fears he got his timing…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with this FTSE 250 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at the pros and cons of taking profits on his investment in a rallying FTSE 250 fashion retail…

Read more »